Manchester United Confirms Joining European Super League; Real Madrid's Perez 1st Chairman

One of the most accomplished football clubs in England and Europe Manchester United has issued an official statement where it has confirmed plans to establish a new Super League competition. In fact, 12 of Europe’s leading football clubs have come forward and unanimously agreed to establish a new midweek competition, the European Super League, governed by its Founding Clubs, and not UEFA that governs the Champions League.
The participating teams include the likes of AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea FC, FC Barcelona, FC Internazionale Milano, Juventus FC, Liverpool FC, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF, and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.
Meanwhile, it has also been anticipated that three more clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable.
At the same time, Man United in their release has also confirmed that the Founding Clubs are looking forward to holding discussions with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA). While UEFA has issued ban threats to the clubs who are looking forward to joining, FIFA is yet to make any remarks on the willingness of the European clubs to create their own version of the Super League tournament.
“We will help football at every level and take it to its rightful place in the world. Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their desires," said Florentino Perez. Joel Glazer, co-Chairman of Manchester United and Vice-Chairman of the Super League said, “By bringing together the world’s greatest clubs and players to play each other throughout the season, the Super League will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring world-class competition and facilities, and increased financial support for the wider football pyramid.”
The European Super League is a proposal for the formation of a tournament comprising of football clubs from across Europe as a competitor to the existing Champions League where top-tier teams from across Europe qualify to compete based on their rankings in the domestic league. The idea which has been discussed on several occasions since the 1990s has never been implemented due to the opposition from FIFA and all the six continental confederations. The proposal has been championed by the President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez.
The idea floated in 2018 spoke of a 16-team tournament to break away from UEFA and start their own competition. The competition would be similar to the Champions League except UEFA would play no part in the European Super League. Teams would play in a group stage followed by knockout rounds to claim a European Super League champion. According to reports, a European Super League would negatively impact domestic competitions.
Manchester United's press release states the following about the competition format of the European Super League:
