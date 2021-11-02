Manchester United Could Match Real Madrid, Barca & Bayern's UCL Record In Match Vs Atlanta

Despite the struggle on the domestic front, Manchester United are currently leading the Group F points table in the UEFA Champions League having won two and lost one match so far.

The Red Devils are currently in Italy where they will be facing Atalanta in their latest Champions League fixture. Victory in this match will not only put Manchester United in firm control of the group but also help it achieve a major milestone joining the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich

Man United set to match feat achieved by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich

According to Manchestereveningnews, a win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men in the Man Utd vs Atlanta match will see them record 150 wins in the European Cup and UEFA Champions League previously known as the European Cup.

Manchester United would have achieved the feat last time had they not lost 2-1 to Swiss outfit Young Boys in their last UCL away game. The Red Devils have won the UCL three times in 1968, 1999 and 2008, and would become the first English side to achieve the historic feat of 150 wins.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Manchester United's chances of defeating Atlanta

Manchester United had beaten Atlanta at Old Trafford with Cristiano Ronaldo completing the comeback and also helping the team take the top position in the group. However, this time around the United team will face Atlanta on their home ground. Currently, Atlanta is fifth in Serie A and also unbeaten in their last four league games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows the danger of facing the Italian team in their own backyard. Speaking to the press, the Manchester United coach said, "Atlanta have a special style, attacking, aggressive, the coach shines that energy. It is also exciting to watch and we have followed them for a while. What they have done in the last five years has been remarkable. Atalanta is a team with a unique style of play and still believe in themselves. It is always little things they might try to do differently to win any game. We are the same as them, you always try to cause problems for the opposition."