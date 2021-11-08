Manchester United Deliberating On Replacing Solskjaer After 2-0 Loss To City: Reports

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future at the club has come under scrutiny yet again after his side went down against Manchester City on Sunday. According to a report in the Daily Mail, Manchester United are now giving "serious consideration" to sacking Solskjaer due to his inability to stop the downfall this season. Earlier, it was reported that the United management had decided to keep Solskjaer until the end of the ongoing season but two back-to-back home defeats may have forced them to give it a rethink.

'Doubts growing' within the squad

The Daily Mail further reported that "doubts are growing" within the squad as Bruno Fernandes has expressed his concern regarding the "lack of direction" from Solskjaer and his team of staff, who are responsible to formulate strategies ahead of matches. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, who was bought by United in a record deal from Italian club Juventus, is also "alarmed" over the dip in standards at the club since he left 12 years ago.

Solskjaer showing 'favouritism'

According to the report, Solskjaer is also accused of "favouritism" and being too soft on the squad. United skipper Harry Maguire continues to find a place in the squad despite showing poor form in the last few matches that he has played for the side. Meanwhile, some players also feel Donny van de Beek, who moved to Old Trafford last year, has not received enough chance, appearing in only two Premier League games this season. On the other hand, Marcus Rashford, who did not train with the team due to an illness, was included in the United squad against City. The move has reportedly left players bewildered.

United currently sit at sixth position in the league table with 17 points in 11 matches. United have managed just 5 Premier League wins so far accompanied by 2 draws and 4 losses. United are leading Group F in the Champions League. The Red Devils will look to bounce back against Watford and set things rolling at least in the Premier League after they return from the international break on November 20. As far as Champions League is concerned, United face Villarreal next on November 23.

