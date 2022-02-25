Manchester United Drop Russia's Aeroflot As Sponsor After Moscow's Attack On Ukraine

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United have officially confirmed that they will drop Russian airline Aeroflot as a sponsor after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an 'unprovoked' war against Ukraine.

Putin confirmed that his nation will carry out a 'special military operation' in Ukraine a day after he formally recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in Eastern Europe (Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic (DPR & LPR)).

Manchester United cancel sponsorship deal with Aeroflot

Manchester United issued an official statement on Friday confirming that they will terminate their sponsorship partnership with Russian airline Aeroflot. The statement read, "In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights. We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected."

The Russian-owned airline was banned from entering the United Kingdom amid sanctions that were imposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The airline has been a sponsor of the Red Devils since 2013 and the two parties had signed a renewal of the deal in 2017 for a whopping amount of £40 million.

And that is not it as Manchester United also changed their travel plans for the UEFA Champions League match against Atletico Madrid in Spain by choosing to fly with a UK-based charter airline instead.

UEFA move UCL final to France amid Russia-Ukraine war

Because of the increased pressure on UEFA to relocate the UCL final that was supposed to take place in St. Petersburg in May, the football association confirmed on Friday that they will move it to France. Their complete statement read,

"The UEFA Executive Committee decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men's Champions League from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET. UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football's most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis. Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement."

