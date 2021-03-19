Manchester United Fan Usain Bolt Calls Solskjaer "Too Nice", Calls For Change

Olympic legend and world record holder Usain Bolt believes Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is "too nice" and will have to toughen up if the club has to progress further. Solskjaer has been in charge of the club since December 2018, and the Red Devils are yet to win a major trophy under him and have bowed out of four semi-finals during his tenure. However, that could change this season, with Manchester United still in the mix for the Europa League and the FA Cup.

Red Devils fan Usain Bolt wants Solskjaer to toughen up, singles out Fred for criticism

In a chat with CNN, Jamaican former sprinter Usain Bolt has given his take on leading figures on and off the field at Manchester United. Bolt, who is a long-time Red Devils fan, had previously asked to play for them and knows what it takes to be the best, having won eight gold medals at the Olympics. Speaking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future as the long-term boss, the 34-year-old said, “If he changes - he's too nice. That's the only thing I can say, he's too nice. He never really says anything bad about any player, even if they don't play good and that's the only thing, but if he changes and really pressures the players, you know what I mean, calls them out sometimes when they really didn't put their all into it, then I feel like he should stay because he is cool and the fans love him".

Solskjaer has done well to piece together a team that churns out results despite inheriting an expensively assembled squad that had been pieced together across several managerial tenures. The Red Devils have largely restrained backing him in the transfer market, with pursuits for Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho falling through. However, with a new director of football, things could change for the good, and Usain Bolt has provided his take on players he would be keen to seek an upgrade over in the summer. Bolt singled out Fred for criticism, saying that the Brazilian should not be in midfield and is "lacking so much". The Olympic legend also addressed the need for a "pure striker", but has backed Edinson Cavani to start whenever he is fit. Bolt opined that the players need to be pressured for the spots, as they are " comfortable now because they know they're going to start".

Solskjaer & co. responded to Usain Bolt's comments by sealing progression to the Europa League quarterfinals with a clinical victory over AC Milan. Manchester United had settled for a 1-1 draw at home last week but did well enough to seal a 1-0 win at San Siro on Thursday night. Paul Pogba, who returned after recovering from injury, scored the only goal of the game, coming on from the bench to give the Red Devils' a 2-1 aggregate win. Solskjaer's men are now one of the favourites to win the competition, following the exit of Tottenham, who were knocked out by Dinamo Zagreb.

(Image Courtesy: Usain Bolt, Manchester United Twitter)