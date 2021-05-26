Manchester United Fans ATTACKED In Gdansk Ahead Of Europa League Final Against Villarreal

Manchester United fans were attacked in a bar in Gdansk on the eve of the 2021 Europa League final. The Villarreal vs Man United game is the first away game for the Red Devils supporters in over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Three fans suffered injuries and the mayor of Gdansk has apologised for the incident.

Why were Man Utd fans attacked in Gdansk? Manchester United fans attacked, mayor issues apology

In a video that went viral on social media, a group, dressed predominantly in dark clothes, can be seen chanting and running from a bar in the city, leaving tables and chairs overturned. The video showed Lechia Gdansk supporters attacking a seating area outside the Fahrenheit Club and Restaurant in the Polish city late on Tuesday night where Man United fans had gathered ahead of the 2021 Europa League final. A statement from Manchester United said: “Club staff were assisting a number of United fans in Gdansk last night and today after an incident where some of our supporters were attacked outside a bar in the city".

Three @ManUtd fans suffered minor injuries after locals attacked them in a bar last night. Club staff assisting those who had stuff stolen. Not aware of any issue involving Utd/Villarreal fans and general atmosphere good natured. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 26, 2021

Three United supporters suffered minor injuries. Half of Man United's contingent is due to arrive in the Baltic seaport on Wednesday, with former Red Devils icon and Derby County manager Wayne Rooney understood to be among fans flying out for the Villarreal vs Man United clash. It's understood a further 500 tickets have been purchased by United fans living in Poland. As per The Athletic, Mayor Aleksandra Dulkiewicz has apologised and said, "Last night a hooligan attack was perpetrated in our city on the fans that came to participate in the UEFA Europa League final. Gdansk is an open city, the city of solidarity, where there is no place for any kind of violence. I am in contact with the police, who are establishing the details of the incident."

Kibole Lechii Gdańsk zaatakowali sympatyków Manchesteru United, taranując przy tym lokal.



Cytując klasyka „Prawdziwy kibol nie wie co to strach. On w ogóle nic nie wie”. pic.twitter.com/8ooNXTjCMq — Janek 🤠 (@Jvnek90) May 25, 2021

Villarreal vs Man Utd stream

For fans wondering how to watch the Villarreal vs Man Utd game live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network. The Europa League will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD. Meanwhile, the Europa League live stream will also be available on the SonyLIV app for both games. Live scores and updates from all Europa League fixtures can be accessed on the Twitter handles of teams. The Europa League final Indian time is 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, May 27.

(Image Courtesy: Man United Twitter)