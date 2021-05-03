Manchester United Fans Became 'Aggressive' As Policemen Hurt During Old Trafford Protest

Manchester United's game against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday was postponed after a planned peaceful protest outside the stadium quickly turned chaotic and violent as a group of about 100 fans broke into the stadium. The fans, who were protesting against the club's owners, the Glazers, caused severe damage and also forced some staff to lock themselves into rooms for safety. Here is a preview of the Old Trafford protests and a deeper look at why did Manchester United fans protest.

Old Trafford protests: Why did Manchester United fans protest?

The Glazers have been unpopular amongst Manchester United fans for a while but that unpopularity reached its peak when the club signed up for the now-defunct Europan Super League. As a result, the fans were outraged and a group of them began crowding outside the stadium at 1:00 PM BST prior to the 4:30 PM BST kickoff between Manchester United and Liverpool. The fans were holding anti-Glazer banners and chanting against the American family.

However, a crowd of hundreds soon increased to thousands at 2:00 PM BST as more fans joined the Old Trafford protests. Firecrackers were left off with some carrying flares, and by 2:30 PM BST the security had been completely breached. While the firecrackers and flares continued inside the stadium, outside there were violent clashes with the police. Moreover, two officers were injured after bottles were thrown with one requiring hospital treatment.

Manchester United vs Liverpool postponed after damage during Old Trafford protests

The Old Trafford protests did not end there as some of the invaders also got into the players' tunnel, meaning that cleaning was required as per the Covid-19 regulations for the match to go ahead. At 3:00 PM BST, the stadium went into lockdown. The damage during the Old Trafford protests put the match in jeopardy as neither team had left their hotel.

At 5:40 PM BST, Manchester United vs Liverpool postponed announcement was confirmed by the Premier League. This was the first Premier League match postponed because of fan behaviour and it has been the most intense of the Glazers' reign. Malcolm Glazer took control of Manchester United in June 2005 with a buyout that leveraged a massive £525 million of debt on to the club. With Malcolm having passed away in 2014, his sons Avram and Joel took over as co-chairmen. Meanwhile, the Premier League and Football Association are expected to investigate the incident.