Manchester United Fans BURN American Flag As Protests Against Glazers Gets Serious

On Saturday, Manchester United fans were seen burning an American flag during a protest against the Glazers' ownership outside Old Trafford. More than a thousand United fans gathered on the forecourt outside the stadium's main entrance and near the Holy Trinity statue as they made their feelings known about the botched plans for a European Super League as well as the club's owners. On Sunday, it was reported that the Glazer family will accept no less than £4 billion to sell Manchester United.

Man United fans have regularly vented their frustrations at their American owners — the Glazer family — who bought the club in 2005 when it was a PLC. However, United's owners came under further scrutiny over the past few weeks after the club were one of the leading sides involved in plans for a breakaway European Super League. Last week, shortly before the collapse of the Super League, it was announced that Ed Woodward would step down from his role as United’s executive vice-chairman at the end of the year.

However, United fans are now keen on driving out the owners of the club as well, calling for the Glazer family to sell up. While protesting against the Glazer regime on Saturday, United fans stirred some controversy as they burnt an American flag. While seeing the Stars and Stripes in flames can be triggering for many Americans, it is important to remember that it is not an illegal act even in the US, where it is considered protected free speech. Another protest against the Glazers is scheduled ahead of Liverpool's visit to Old Trafford next week.

Will Glazers sell Manchester United?

Following the collapse of the ESL, Man United co-chairman Joel Glazer said he was "personally committed to rebuilding trust with our fans" in an open letter. However, reports from MEN suggest that the Glazer family are demanding at least £4 billion to sell the club. The Glazers bought the Red Devils for £790 million almost 16 years ago.

Manchester United net worth: Glazer family net worth details

Earlier this year, Forbes valued Manchester United at £3.05bn, which placed them as the fourth most valuable club in the world. It was the first time that they had fallen out of the top three since the ratings began in 2007, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich all valued above United.

As per reports, the Glazer family net worth is estimated to be around $4.7bn. Along with their ownership of Man United, their involvement with the NFL side and reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers is valued at $1.2bn.

