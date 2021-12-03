Manchester United Fans Can't Hold Back Emotions As Carrick Ends 15-year Old Trafford Reign

After the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, another Manchester United legend decided to move away Old Trafford with Michael Carrick stepping down as first-team coach following the conclusion of his spell as caretaker manager. Michael Carrick joined the first-team coaching staff when he retired in 2018 and served under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Following Michael Carrick's departure, Ralf Rangnick will be at the helm of Manchester United.

Fans react to Michael Carrick departure from Manchester United

The final match of Michael Carrick's reign saw Manchester United defeat Arsenal 3-2 with a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo and a goal from Bruno Fernandes. Following the announcement by the club about Michael Carrick's departure fans took to social media to show their love for former Manchester United player.

Those 3 points couldn’t have come at a better time. Thank you Carrick for holding it together. Arsenal humbled. Now bring on Ralf Ragnick’s gegenpressing reds — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) December 2, 2021

The fact that Michael Carrick chose not to take a lap of honour or say goodbye on the pitch and has chosen to walk away without taking a severance package is truly typical of him.



Never been one for attention or theatrics, but has always been an absolute class act. pic.twitter.com/kDXO6ud4UC — Red 🇾🇪 (@RedlingMUFC85) December 2, 2021

Michael Carrick legit took 7 points out of a possible 9 against Villarreal, Chelsea and Arsenal. You gotta admit that's impressive as hell — with sense (@analmylatina) December 2, 2021

Throwback to Michael Carrick thanking the Old Trafford faithful after making his last appearance for the club in a 1-0 win over Watford.



🎶 It's Carrick, you know,

Hard to believe it's not Scholes... 🎶#MUFC 🇾🇪pic.twitter.com/sQXEYK09sZ — Sujal Swain (@officialsujal10) December 2, 2021

Gutted wish he was kept on as a coach hes been class last 3 games. — simon hill (@S_HILL1988) December 3, 2021

The most underrated English midfielder — JK (@Kizzo_86) December 2, 2021

What a player, record says it all, top man top red. — Marc probert (@Marcprobert3) December 2, 2021

Michael Carrick gets a classy message from Rio Ferdinand

Michael Carrick, who was a teammate of Rio Ferdinand during his playing career, received a message from the latter. Ferdinand took to Twitter and wrote, "Always a class act as a player and continued that as interim manager."

Always a class act as a player and continued that as interim manager.

Whatever you choose to do next I wish you the best @carras16 ❤️@ManUtd pic.twitter.com/H93R4DlI4r — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) December 2, 2021

Michael Carrick's last message before departure from Manchester United

Michael Carrick played 464 games for Manchester United between 2006 and 2018, winning five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

After Manchester United's win over Arsenal, Michael Carrick in his farewell statement said, "My time at this great club will always rank as the best years of my career. When I first signed over 15 years ago, I never in my wildest dreams could have imagined winning so many trophies and I will certainly never forget the fantastic memories both as a player and as a member of the coaching team."

He added, "However, after a lot of thought and deliberation, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave the club. I want to place on record my thanks to all of the players and a special mention goes to the backroom staff, working long hours with such a great group of people has been a real pleasure and I have made some long-lasting friendships".

He continued and said, "I am, and will always be, a Manchester United fan and will come to as many matches as possible. I would like to wish Ralf, the staff, the players and the fans all the best for the future and I look forward to being in the stands and supporting the boys as a fan."