Manchester United Fans Can't Hold Back Emotions As Carrick Ends 15-year Old Trafford Reign

Michael Carrick joined the First Team coaching staff when he retired in 2018 and served under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Michael Carrick leaves Manchester United

Image: Manchester United/ Twitter


After the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, another Manchester United legend decided to move away Old Trafford with Michael Carrick stepping down as first-team coach following the conclusion of his spell as caretaker manager. Michael Carrick joined the first-team coaching staff when he retired in 2018 and served under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Following Michael Carrick's departure, Ralf Rangnick will be at the helm of Manchester United.

Fans react to Michael Carrick departure from Manchester United 

The final match of Michael Carrick's reign saw Manchester United defeat Arsenal 3-2 with a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo and a goal from Bruno Fernandes. Following the announcement by the club about Michael Carrick's departure fans took to social media to show their love for former Manchester United player.

 

 

 

Michael Carrick gets a classy message from Rio Ferdinand

Michael Carrick, who was a teammate of Rio Ferdinand during his playing career, received a message from the latter. Ferdinand took to Twitter and wrote, "Always a class act as a player and continued that as interim manager."

Michael Carrick's last message before departure from Manchester United 

Michael Carrick played 464 games for Manchester United between 2006 and 2018, winning five Premier League titles, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

After Manchester United's win over Arsenal, Michael Carrick in his farewell statement said, "My time at this great club will always rank as the best years of my career. When I first signed over 15 years ago, I never in my wildest dreams could have imagined winning so many trophies and I will certainly never forget the fantastic memories both as a player and as a member of the coaching team."

He added, "However, after a lot of thought and deliberation, I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave the club. I want to place on record my thanks to all of the players and a special mention goes to the backroom staff, working long hours with such a great group of people has been a real pleasure and I have made some long-lasting friendships".

He continued and said, "I am, and will always be, a Manchester United fan and will come to as many matches as possible. I would like to wish Ralf, the staff, the players and the fans all the best for the future and I look forward to being in the stands and supporting the boys as a fan."

