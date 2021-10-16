Manchester United Fans Demand 'Ole Out' After 4-2 Loss To Leicester; Discuss Replacements

Manchester United had another day to forget in the Premier League as their inconsistent form continues. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side lost 4-2 to Leicester City despite them taking the lead first via a stunner from Mason Greenwood in the 19th minute.

The defeat to Leicester City increased their winless run in the Premier League to three games (1D, 2L), resulting in them falling to fifth place in the table. Due to another defeat, several frustrated Red Devils fans took to social media and asked for manager Ole to be removed from the club. They also discussed potential replacements.

Manchester United fans demand 'Ole Out'

Several Manchester United fans seem to be losing patience with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the results and consistency does not seem to be improving under him. One fan asked netizens to 'retweet' if they wanted Zinedine Zidane at the club instead of Ole.

Similarly, another netizen slammed Ole for being 'a weak coach' managing a 'strong squad,' stating that if Manchester United wants to 'compete,' they need to bring in a good manager like Zidane. Several fans seem to be wanting Zidane who had a terrific record with Real Madrid. Under his leadership, Los Blancos won two La Ligas (2016-17, 2019-20), two Supercopa de España (2016-17, 2019-20) and three consecutive UEFA Champions Leagues (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18), among other trophies.

Strong squad with a weak coach = wasting time. If you want to compete just bring him

#OleOut pic.twitter.com/rGx58ZgH1P — ‏﮼محمد (@mko_4) October 16, 2021

Meanwhile, another netizen gave three options as potential replacements that Manchester United should consider by sacking Ole: Zidane, Antonio Conte and Erik ten Hag.

Take your pick, it really doesn’t matter who just anyone at this point#OleOut pic.twitter.com/LfRht2hOwy — Ł. (@TruthHurts_LUHG) October 16, 2021

Similarly, another fan asked to retweet their post if fans wanted to see Ole sacked as the 'manager of Man United.'

Meanwhile, a rival fan seemed to take an epic dig at Manchester United. The user posted an image of 'rival fans protecting Ole' to stay at the club after Red Devil fans demand his exit.

Meanwhile, the reactions of several other beaten Manchester United fans can be seen below.

Wanted nothing more than for him to succeed but its never going to happen, wish him the best but its time to go. #OleOut pic.twitter.com/f7nrvWKv8s — Kino🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Kinoutd) October 16, 2021

Like this tweet if you’re #OleOut lemme see how many United fans still love our football club. — Nse 🌕💜 (@_nseobong) October 16, 2021

We love ole.

But Manchester United is our love ❤️

He has to go now. #OleOut #MUNLEI pic.twitter.com/0aywJktbwR — RAVI RANJAN ऊँ (@Im_ravi10) October 16, 2021

Image: AP