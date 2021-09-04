Manchester United Fans Endure Long Queues To Buy Cristiano Ronaldo's No. 7 Jersey; Watch

To the much pleasure of the Manchester United fans, the club announced on Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo would be wearing his iconic no. 7 jersey for the second time in his career. Following the announcement, the no. 7 shirt is now a must-have for the United fans once again. In a video posted by Manchester United on their official Twitter handle, the fans can be seen standing in a queue outside the Old Trafford Megastore while snaking around the famous United Trinity statue on the forecourt, waiting to buy the iconic CR7 shirt. The video also shows one of the fans pointing towards his right calf to show a Manchester United tattoo and another fan recreating Ronaldo’s infamous Sii celebration.

As Ronaldo gets his iconic No. 7 jersey back, Edinson Cavani to be seen in No. 21 jersey

Ronaldo played six unforgettable seasons donning the iconic jersey between 2003 to 2009. He then went on to play for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018 before moving to Juventus in 2018. He moved back to United in an electrifying transfer, just before the summer transfer window closed on 3August. It was later confirmed that Ronaldo would wear the famous no. 7 shirt once again.

Ronaldo was given the no. 7 shirt back as his new teammate Edinson Cavani gave up the shirt on Ronaldo’s return to the club. Cavani will now don the jersey no. 21 for the United. This gesture by Cavani received much-deserved praises from football fans all over the world, including Ronaldo himself. As mentioned on the official website of Manchester United, Ronaldo in praise of Cavani said, “I wasn’t sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again. So I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi for this incredible gesture.” Meanwhile, Cavani returning back the no.7 shirt also brought a social media storm in support of him.

Cavani was given the prestigious No. 7 t-shirt after he joined Manchester United from Paris Saint Germains in the 2019-20 season. Since then, he has scored 10 goals while appearing for Manchester United 27 times in the Premier League. Cavani officially extended his stay with the club for another season in May 2021.

