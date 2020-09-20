Manchester United Fans Hilariously Sad; Say 'should've Watched IPL, Normalcy Has Returned'

Manchester United fans were left disgruntled and in utter dismay as the Red Devils faced an embarrassing 3-1 defeat in the hands of Crystal Palace on Premier League's return after the COVID-forced break.

With both the Premier League and the Indian Premier League (IPL) returning on the same day, sports fans couldn't have asked for anything better - especially with some powerhouse teams taking to the field after a gap of over six months.

Like Mumbai fans, Manchester United fans too were left red-faced after the game, with some football fans even opting to watch IPL over PL to avoid the heartbreak caused by the Red Devils.

Thank God the IPL started today , which means I don’t have to bear Manchester United being shambolic for 2 months 😅 — Dalubuhle (@dalutapiwa) September 20, 2020

Another fan attributed his calmness to watching the IPL on Saturday instead of watching Manchester United getting thrashed.

I am so calm cause I watched ipl instead of Manchester United match — marican (@lalakudoldappi) September 19, 2020

A dejected fan claimed that normalcy was returning in 2020 following Mumbai and Man United's losses at the Old Trafford on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians and Manchester United both my favorite teams lose their opening game today in IPL & Premier league respectively..normalcy in year 2020 coming back slowly 😐 #IPL2020 #MIvsCSK #MUNCRY @ManUtd @mipaltan — Mrityunjay Singh (@MJsaidso) September 19, 2020

One user claimed to have discovered the only way to get Manchester United to win and shared a pictoral representation of his thought.

Crystal Palance embarrass Manchester United

Manchester United was well off the pace in its first Premier League game of the season Saturday, losing 3-1 at home to Crystal Palace in a match featuring a converted retaken penalty following an intervention by VAR. After a short and disjointed pre-season, United’s players were sluggish throughout as Wilfried Zaha’s two second-half goals earned Palace a win at Old Trafford for a second straight season. Zaha’s first goal came from the penalty spot after the referee ordered a spot kick to be retaken because of encroachment from United goalkeeper David de Gea before he saved an attempt by Jordan Ayew. De Gea didn’t have at least one foot on the goal line as Ayew struck his shot.

That made it 2-0 in the 74th minute and although Donny Van de Beek’s goal six minutes later gave United hope, Zaha shrugged off his marker before firing home Palace’s third goal in the 85th. Andros Townsend put Palace ahead in the seventh minute. United had barely a month between seasons after a late finish to the 2019-20 campaign owing to its involvement in the latter stages of the Europa League. The offseason has been troubled, too, with captain Harry Maguire getting arrested and being given a suspended 21-month sentence last month for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest during an incident on the Greek island of Mykonos. Maguire has since filed an appeal against his conviction and will get a retrial on a date yet to be announced..

Mason Greenwood has also been training alone after being dropped from the England squad for breaching coronavirus rules by meeting up with women from outside the team bubble while the national team was in Iceland. While Maguire started against Palace, Greenwood was on the bench and came on in the second half. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic were only deemed fit enough to start on the bench, too. Paul Pogba, who contracted the coronavirus in the offseason, struggled with the intensity of the game and gave possession away repeatedly in the second half.

(With agency inputs)