Manchester United Fans Plan 'Another' MASSIVE Protest Before Liverpool Rescheduled Fixture

Manchester United's game against Liverpool at Old Trafford was postponed last Sunday after a planned protest by fans made it impossible to carry on with the game as per schedule. Over 200 Man United fans stormed Old Trafford and a peaceful protest against the club's owners, The Glazers, quickly turned into violent scenes. Inside the stadium, firecrackers were left off with some fans carrying flares while outside there were violent clashes with the police.

However, as per reports, the Manchester United fan protest against the owners is far from over. Another massive protest is being planned this week before the rescheduled fixture against Liverpool. Here are the latest details of the second Manchester United fan protest and the revised Manchester United vs Liverpool time.

Manchester United fan protest

The organizers of Sunday's Manchester United fan protest vowed that there would be no abatement and that plans were already in place for a second demonstration ahead of the rescheduled game against Liverpool. However, it is believed that there will be increased security around Old Trafford this time with the eyes of the world on Man United and their fans after the chaos of last weekend. A message regarding this fan protest was sent out on social media and also retweeted by several fans.

The message reads, "Thursday 13th May, Old Trafford, Trinity Statue, WE GO AGAIN! Bring your friends, family, flares, flags, banners and scarves. Let's get another huge turnout and show the Glazers we're not stopping until they go #GlazersOut." With the pressure on the rise against The Glazers, it remains to be seen how will they respond to the Manchester United fan protest.

Premier League fixtures: Manchester United vs Liverpool time

Manchester United vs Liverpool is undoubtedly one of the biggest Premier League fixtures as they represent the two most successful English clubs. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have had a fantastic season so far as they are currently second in the Premier League standings with 67 points and are nine points clear of fifth-place West Ham. Meanwhile, Liverpool have had a terrible season as per their high standards as they are currently ranked 7th in the Premier League standings and are seven points off Chelsea, who currently occupy the last Champions League spot.

The Manchester United vs Liverpool time is 8:15 PM local time on Thursday, May 13 (12:45 PM IST on Friday, May 14). This will be Manchester United's fourth game in a span of 10 days. With Manchester United vs Liverpool the biggest Premier League fixture on the calendar, the fan protest is likely to receive a lot of attention from fans around the world.