Manchester United Fans Question 'Mo Salah Who' After Mason Greenwood Scores Stunner

Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood grabbed all the headlines in Saturday's match against Leicester City as he scored an absolute stunner in the top corner. Since his goal came shortly after Mohamed Salah's beauty against Watford, several netizens took to social media to debate whose goal was better.

Earlier in the day, Salah scored one of Liverpool's five goals that helped them thrash Watford to go on top of the Premier League standings with 18 points after eight matches. A video of both Greenwood's and Salah's stunning goals can be seen below.

What a goal by Salah. These goals are mostly scored by world class players and Salah is one❤️ pic.twitter.com/ckozn8mEz0 — Naasei (@JayMystical1) October 16, 2021

WHAT A GOAL BY MASON GREENWOOD 🚀 pic.twitter.com/fxZ8iN4Eh5 — The United Zone Podcast (@UnitedZonePod) October 16, 2021

Netizens debate whose goal was better: Salah or Greenwood?

Immediately after Mason Greenwood opened Manchester United's scoring in the 19th minute, several fans took to Twitter to hail the 20-year old with many suggesting that his strike was better than Salah's who scored earlier in the day.

Greenwood is better than Salah — FLIPZ (@FlipzMerky) October 16, 2021

Meanwhile, another Manchester United fan went to the extent of terming Greenwood's strike as the 'goal of the season.' The user also seemed to take a dig at Liverpool fans by asking them 'Mo Salah who,' who scored a beautiful game with outstanding trickery.

One netizen posted a meme where Greenwood seemingly takes fans hyping Salah 'personally,' and announced his name with a strike of his own.

Greenwood hearing you guys hype up Salah pic.twitter.com/f785lhGtU3 — Sterling Archer (@I_am_The_Ras) October 16, 2021

Similarly, another fan tweeted:

Greenwood when Salah scored an amazing goal: pic.twitter.com/4KhYSYND9z — 𝙚𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙣 🇾🇪 (@_UTDEthan) October 16, 2021

Another user insisted that Greenwood's goal was undoubtedly better than Salah's but since it is the 20-year old Manchester United winger, 'no one will admit that.'

Greenwood goal better than Salah’s but since it’s Greenwood no one will admit that — Cam (@UnitedCam_) October 16, 2021

Meanwhile, another netizen not only called Greenwood better than Liverpool's salah but also better than Manchester United's talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, some other reactions can be seen below:

Greenwood, best finisher in the league after Salah 👏👏 — Goffeng - FUT Trader (@Goffeng_Trader) October 16, 2021

"Currently, Mo Salah is not the best player in the evening."🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩#LEIMUN

Pogba Maguire Greenwood

What a goal — Dennis Omuya (@dennis_omuya98) October 16, 2021

Greenwood is a better player than Salah — ABOA BANKU😮‍💨🇬🇭🇳🇬 (TWO TERTY) (@Aboa_Banku1) October 16, 2021

Premier League standings update: Liverpool go on top

After eight matches, Liverpool went to the top of the Premier League standings with eight points, two clear of second-placed Chelsea, who are set to take on Brentford later in the night at the Brentford Community Stadium.

How to watch Premier League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Watford vs Liverpool live streaming, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of the match can be found on the social media handles of the two teams and the Premier League.