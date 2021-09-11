Manchester United Fans Sure Of 'winning Everything' As Ronaldo Bags Brace On Dream Return

With Cristiano Ronaldo making his second Manchester United debut against Newcastle United, all eyes were on the Portuguese great at Old Trafford on Saturday. And he did not disappoint the fans as he not only opened the scoring but also added another to complete his brace, managing to give United a 2-1 lead they then proceeded to stretch to a 4-1 rout. Manchester United fans were sent into ecstasy with several making bold statements that they were going to win the Premier League, amongst other trophies.

Manchester United fans went bonkers as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace on his second Manchester United debut. With the five-time Ballon d'Or winner up and running in his first game back, Red Devil fans seem more than confident that the trophy room at Old Trafford, gathering dust for so long, will be welcoming more trophies by the time the season is over. One fan tweeted:

I'm calling it now... Manchester United is winning the EPL, We are winning the EPL — Kore Ola (@thelifeofkore) September 11, 2021

Meanwhile, another fan went to the extent of saying that Manchester United are winning 'everything this season' with Ronaldo returning to the club.

He's here to stay

Manchester United is his home

We're winning everything this season — superior ivan k (@superiorkivan07) September 11, 2021

Similarly, another fan stated that Manchester United are winning the Premier League as well as the elusive Champions League thanks to Ronaldo returning 'home'.

Manchester United Is winning the Premier n Champions League

Mark the Tweet#ManUtd #CR7IsBack pic.twitter.com/ZIbIvu9eYw — Street Preacher 👩‍🎤📖 (@RenezMuzic) September 11, 2021

Manchester United vs Newcastle review

Manchester United fans were sent into raptures as Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring via a tap-in just before halftime. The 36-year-old forward found himself at the right place at the right time as he guided the ball home after keeper Freddie Woodman made a save to Mason Greenwood's initial attempt. However, Newcastle fought their way back in the match in the 56th minute via a counter-attacking goal by Javier Manquillo to make it 1-1.

However, their celebrations did not last long as Ronaldo got the lead back for the Red Devils in the 62nd minute. Put through on goal, he hit a powerful low shot through keeper Woodman's legs. Following Ronaldo's brace, Bruno Fernandes made it 3-1 in the 80th minute with a stunning & dipping long-range effort, while a returning Jesse Lingard rounded up a fantastic team move with a cool finish just before full time. As a result of this thumping victory, it is no secret that Manchester United has laid down a marker. The season is long, however, and only time will tell if Manchester United will be able to live up to their fans' instant expectations.