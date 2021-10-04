Manchester United Fan's Tweet Over Player Performance Gets Reply From McDonald's

A Manchester United fan took to microblogging platform Twitter after Manchester United drew their Premier League 2021-22 clash against Everton 1-1, and complained about midfielder Scott McTominay’s performance. In the tweet, the fan mentioned that Mcmuffin was horrible today. To his utter surprise, popular fast-food company McDonald’s on finding the fan’s tweet took it as a complaint about one of their food product and responded with a tweet asking him what went wrong. The fan then replied that his tweet was meant for United player Scott McTominay. However, the tweet by McDonald’s was deleted a while later.

The fan’s complaint about Scott McTominay-

Mcmuffin was horrible today — UTDFR (@UTDFR2) October 2, 2021

McDonald’s deleted tweet-

The fan’s reply-

Sorry I meant Scott mctominay — UTDFR (@UTDFR2) October 3, 2021

The complete exchange of tweets-

Anyone wondering what really happened since McDonald's deleted their tweet pic.twitter.com/5v57kxucbq — UTDFR (@UTDFR2) October 4, 2021

Netizen’s reaction-

Meanwhile, Twitter users had a hard time believing that the hilarious exchange actually took place. A user said that the fan could have just stated what went wrong as he got sympathy from a giant like McDonald’s. At the same, time a user asked why the tweet was deleted, to which another user replied that the fast-food company is probably embarrassed.

I can’t actually believe this is real…. 😂😂😂😂 — Cash (@TheCashCFC) October 3, 2021

Mate, you could have just stated what went wrong...At least the giants are sympathizing with you..🤣😂🤣 — Ecstasy: Did you mean sports? (@ramunjash) October 3, 2021

Why did they delete the tweet? 😭😭😭 — GiroudProp (@CFCGiroud) October 3, 2021

They’re probably embarrassed 😂 — Declan (@Declan_SFC) October 3, 2021

On the match front, Anthony Martial opened the scoresheet of the game at the 43rd minute and handed United the lead before half-time. However, Andros Townsend scored the equalizer for Everton at the 65th minute before the Man Utd vs Everton clash ended in a 1-1 draw on October 2. The star from United’s dramatic 95th-minute win against Villareal in the Champions League on September 30, Cristiano Ronaldo started the game against Everton from the bench and came out to the pitch, only after the one-hour mark. However, he didn’t score any last-minute goal in this match. Scott McTominay also hit the headlines during the match for his foul against Everton player Lucas Digne.

Everton players were angered at McTominay for clattering into McTominay and attempting to hold his left-back to his feet. After the incident, Everton players ran to the United midfielder and stood for their hurt team-mate. United star Cavani rushed for the Frenchman’s rescue and has seen involved in a heated exchange with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Salomon Rondon.

(Image: AP/ Twitter)