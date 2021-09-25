Last Updated:

Manchester United Fans Unanimous On Bruno's Penalty Miss: 'Let Ronaldo...'

Manchester United in their match against Aston Villa on Saturday had a chance to level scores from the penalty spot but were denied after he sent it to the sky.

Man Utd vs Aston Villa

Manchester United fans upon witnessing Bruno Fernandes miss the chance to score a goal by a penalty, took the social media by storm, calling for Ronaldo to take penalties for the club. United were awarded a penalty at the 90+3rd minute of the game against Aston Villa, in the extra time, and Bruno Fernandes went ahead of Ronaldo for the scoring opportunity. Fernandes, however, much to the dejection of the team and its fans, sent the ball soaring above the bar and towards the sky as Manchester United suffered a 0-1 defeat at the Old Trafford stadium. 

Fernandes was handed the on-spot duties for the United, since joining the team, but as Ronaldo made his way back for a second stint with the club, fans wanted the Portuguese to take on the on-spot duty from Fernandes. On witnessing him missing the chance to level the score, fans put out their thoughts on Twitter and suggested Fernandes ‘let Ronaldo take it’. A user said that he loved the way Ronaldo let Fernandes take the spot-kick without arguing. He added that the next time United get a penalty chance, Bruno will personally take the ball to Ronaldo and let him have the shot.

Another user asked Fernandes to keep his head high and suggested to him that the next time there’s a penalty chance under such pressure, there is only one man who could get the job done. 

One of the users said that when you have Ronaldo on the pitch and you get a penalty chance in the last minute, you let Ronaldo have it at the first instance.

Meanwhile, among the many reactions suggesting Fernandes should give the on-spot duties to Ronaldo, one user in defence of the former said that, following just one penalty miss, everyone seems to have forgotten how much he has helped United since joining the team

Manchester United are now fourth in the Premier League 2021 points table.

Replying to the many tweets which criticized United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for letting Fernandes take the penalty shot, one of the users said that fans should trust Solskjaer and back him, citing that he is the best coach around.

Following the loss in the match against Aston Villa, United now find themselves at the fourth position in the Premier League 2021 points table. They have won four out of the six matches they have played as they lost their first match of the season on Saturday. They find themselves below table-toppers Liverpool, followed by Man City, and Chelsea. 

