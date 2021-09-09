Manchester United Hails Virat Kohli And Cristiano Ronaldo As 'G.O.A.Ts'; Fans Go Bonkers

The city of Manchester is currently under the limelight, mostly because of two legendary sporting personalities. Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket captain, and Cristiano Ronaldo, the veteran Portuguese footballer, are set to ply their trades in their respective sports in the city. On Friday, September 10, Virat and Co are set to play the fifth and final Test England vs India Test at Old Trafford.

India had already taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series after emerging victorious in the fourth Test at the Kennington Oval in London. Although Virat’s own form with the bat hasn’t quite been great, his captaincy has pretty much been spot-on in the ongoing series. Virat has faced flak for not being able to score a ton at the international level, but he has led India with dignity.

Cristiano Ronaldo to make second debut for Manchester United

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has garnered a number of laurels in his career. He recently hogged the headlines after returning to his old club Manchester United after 12 years. Ronaldo started his career with United back in 2003 as an 18-year-old and since then, he didn’t look back. From the United, he moved to Real Madrid in a then-world-record transfer of £80m.

In this summer transfer window, he moved from Juventus back to the United. Ronaldo seems to be in contention to make his second debut for the United in their match against Newcastle United on Saturday, September 11. The tickets for the game on Manchester United’s official website have already been sold out while the third parties are busy selling tickets at astronomical prices.

In the meantime, Lancashire cricket dropped a tweet, asking for Kohli and Ronaldo to feature in a training session together. Lancashire Cricket took to Twitter and wrote, “At this moment in Manchester @imVkohli @Cristiano Fancy a joint training session at @EmiratesOT to #BreaktheInternet?”

Manchester United, thereafter, dropped a word of appreciation for both the enigmatic sports personalities. Manchester United replied to the post and wrote, “One city, two GOATs.” Delhi-born Kohli has often talked about his fandom for Ronaldo and how he takes constant inspiration from the footballer on various aspects of life.

Image credits: PTI/AP/Manchester United Twitter/PL for India Twitter