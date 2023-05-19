Manchester United Handed A Major Blow As Top Scorer Could Miss Bournemouth Tie

Manchester United could be without their star striker Marcus Rashford when they travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday. Two defeats in their last three matches have put their Champions League hope in jeopardy, but a win against the Cherries could bring their campaign back on track as it stands. Ahead of the match, manager Erik ten Hag provided a massive injury update for the Red Devils.

Rashford has been a crucial catalyst in United’s revamp of form. Back-to-back defeats at the hand of Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford dent a massive jolt to their ambitions. Since then, it has been a roller coaster ride for the entire team. They already grabbed their first trophy in this campaign as they defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final.

Marcus Rashford could miss crucial English Premier League tie

Rashford already sat out the 2-0 win against Wolves in the last game, and his position remains in doubt for the next clash. “Rashy, he trained the whole week but today he reported he doesn’t feel well, so he’s ill.

“We have to see how he recovers during the day and then see tomorrow.”

The manager, however, admitted that Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay could be in contention to feature against Bournemouth.

"It's positive on Varane, [he’s] definitely available. Scott, [he’s] joining in training, I think if the final training [session] goes well, he'll be in."

Read More: Injuries pile up for Manchester United as Marcel Sabitzer ruled out for the rest of the season

The former Ajax manager also insisted his team is yet to reach the desired level.

"When you see this project, it's first of all important to get into the Champions League. I don't think today of that standard, I look to the next game and that's Bournemouth. We have to win that to get in the Champions League, we have everything in our hands. So, we focus on the game and the games coming up, the first game is the most important.”

Manchester United is currently in fourth position in the EPL table with 66 points and is one point adrift of fifth-placed Liverpool, who has played a match more than the Premier League giants.