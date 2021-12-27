Manchester United Has 'unique Adavantage' Over Top-four Teams With Newcastle Fixture

Newcastle United will be up against Manchester United in the Premier League 2021-22 clash, scheduled to be played at the St. James’ Park in Newcastle on Monday. United head into this match after two of their previous fixtures against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford were called off due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the squad. The United squad was reduced to below playable levels for the matches, and now that the squad is back together, football enthusiasts think that they have a significant advantage over the top-four teams due to the break they have got before facing Newcastle.

Manchester United's advantage over top Premier League clubs

United’s unique advantage over other clubs while facing Newcastle can be justified by the fact that, alongside Everton, they are the only club, who will play against Newcastle before the winter transfer window opens on January 1. Newcastle were bought by a Saudi Arabian consortium in October this year, and are expected to rope in star footballers during the transfer window ahead, as their new owners are known for their reaches. While United face a Newcastle side untouched by the riches of their owners, other top teams like Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool will face Newcastle towards the end of 2021-22 season.

What happened when Manchester United and Newcastle locked horns last time?

United defeated the same Newcastle side 4-1 when they last came face to face in the season. The match also marked the return of legendary Portuguese footballer Christiano Ronaldo to United and celebrated his return by scoring a double during the match. While Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard also scored for United in the game, both teams have undergone managerial changes since they last met. Following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United played a few matches under Michael Carrick before Ralf Rangnick took over the interim coach role. At the same time, following the removal of Steve Bruce, Eddie Howe is the current manager of Newcastle. Heading into the match, United have some good news for their fans as star players like Edison Cavani and Raphael Varane are expected to play on Monday.

(Instagram Image: @manchesterunited)