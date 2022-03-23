Manchester United In Talks With Erik Ten Hag Over Taking Charge At Old Trafford: Report

Ajax's current manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly held talks with Manchester United about taking in charge at Old Trafford by replacing interim coach Ralf Rangnick at the helm. Rangnick was appointed as the interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November last year following a disastrous 4-1 defeat by Watford.

Erik ten Hag holds talks with Manchester United over coaching role

According to ESPN, Manchester United have shortlisted various candidates for the managerial role at Old Trafford and are beginning discussions with each on an individual basis. Ajax's current head coach Erik ten Hag is one of the managers with whom the Red Devils have already had a meaningful discussion. The other coaches believed to be on the shortlist include Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino, Spanish coach Luis Enrique and Sevilla's Julen Lopetequi.

While it remains to be seen who will Manchester United appoint as their full-time manager, ten Hag would appear at the top of any club's shortlist. The 52-year old Dutchman has been Ajax's head coach since 2017 following stints at Go Ahead Eagles, Bayern Munich II and Utrecht.

Under his leadership, Ajax currently sit at the top of the Eredivisie standings with 66 points after 27 games, two points clear of second-placed PSV. If the Dutch giants do manage to win this season, then ten Hag would win the league title for a third time during his reign that has already included a UEFA Champions League semi-finals run in 2019, when the club lost to Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham.

Manchester United continue to struggle in Premier League

Despite sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and replacing him with interim coach Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United's results do not seem to have gotten any better. Following their 2-1 aggregate defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, they have been knocked out of all knockout competitions.

As for the Premier League, the Red Devils are currently in sixth place with 50 points, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand. With just nine games remaining, it seems it is going to be an extremely difficult task for Rangnick to help Man Utd finish in the top four as the Gunners could increase the gap to seven points if they were to win their game in hand.