Manchester United Legend Ferdinand Hits Out At Van De Beek Treatment, Questions Signing

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has shared his thoughts on the Van de Beek transfer and goes on to admit how he feels sorry for the former Ajax midfielder. Joining the Red Devils in a £40 million ($55m) deal from Ajax, the Dutchman was expected to take the Premier League by storm. However, that has not been the case with the Netherlands international as he has struggled to find enough minutes since his arrival to the Premier League in the summer transfer window of 2020.

The 23-year-old has made just 27 appearances for the Red Devils with most of his approaches coming from the bench as the former Ajax star has made less than 30 appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side across all competitions this season. While being left out for 20 matches, the Dutch star has equated to only just 63 minutes of league football in 2021. Donny van de Beek started only two matches in the league this season for the Red Devils while the United boss preferred to play other midfielders over the Dutchman.

Rio Ferdinand shared how he thinks that the Holland player has not been given enough opportunities to impress. The former Manchester United star feels sorry for the player and feels that Donny van de Beek can add more 'value' to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Rio Ferdinand blasts Manchester United for Van de Beek transfer

Rio Ferdinand told VIBE with FIVE saying how he feels for him. Adding on, the former United defender said that he does not care who you are and added that if you're playing the odd two minutes here and there, three minutes here and there, you cannot perform.

Emphasising the lack of a number of minutes, Rio goes on to mentions that he feels that Van De Beek is not getting help in terms of team selection and opportunities. Speaking about the missed opportunities, the former English defender thinks it is not fair to say he is underperforming because the player is being put in a position to perform where it is difficult to play well on a consistent basis.

The former England international went on to question the Van De Beek transfer and shared how it would be interesting to hear what he was told on his way in. The English defender went on to add that he does not think he'd have come here if he'd known about the lack of opportunities.