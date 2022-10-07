Manchester United Legend Points Out Huge Area Of Concern For Erik Ten Hag After UEL Win

Former Manchester United star Paul Scholes has pointed out an area of concern for the Red Devils after their Europa League game against Omonia Nicosia on Thursday. Speaking to BT Sport, Scholes stated that the defence is one area where United still need to make some changes.

Erik ten Hag's side conceded two goals against the Cypriot minnows, who took the first-half lead with a goal in the 34th minute. Marcus Rashford, who came in as the first change after the break, scored the equaliser for United.

"Rashford looked really lively, he was as lively as we’ve seen him this season. Martial scored a good goal as well. Ronaldo will be a bit frustrated because he should have scored but you worry about them defensively still. They looked shaky so there’s work to do there," Scholes told BT Sport.

Ronaldo disappointed with himself

Ronaldo was seen getting upset after missing a simple goal from six yards away. The incident occurred in the 77th minute after Diogo Dalot passed the ball back with no keeper in sight. Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper Fabiano Frietas made the stop after Ronaldo's strike rebounded off the post despite being only six yards away from the goal. Ronaldo was clearly disappointed with himself over the missed opportunity.

Ronaldo has scored just one goal so far in the ongoing season after making nine appearances for United. After the game, United coach Erik ten Hag insisted he is happy with Ronaldo’s performance.

“I think the first two [shots he had produced] good saves from the goalie. He had a couple of chances, also he created a couple of chances. He was in for a good move and run for the first goal with Marcus Rashford, so he had an impact in this game,” the United coach added.

United are all set to lock horns against Everton in their upcoming Premier League clash on Sunday. The Red Devils will be hoping to win the game in order to improve their standing in the Premier League points table. United are currently ranked 6th with 12 points in seven matches. Out of those seven matches, United have won four games and lost three.

Image: AP