Manchester United Legend Roy Keane Believes 'without Doubt' That Club Will Finish In Top 4

Manchester United legend Roy Keane reckoned that the Red Devils have every chance of finishing in the top four in the ongoing Premier League. The United are currently placed fourth in the points table with 38 points from 22 matches. Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea are the top three teams in the championship thus far. Manchester United stuttered a wee bit after losing 0-1 to the Wolves followed by a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa, but two back-to-back wins have helped them gain momentum.

In their previous match on Saturday, January 22, the Red Devils defeated West Ham by 1-0 after Marcus Rashford scored in extra time. United are next scheduled to lock horns with Burnely on February 9 and will be looking to strengthen their grip in the top four.

Keane backs United to finish in top 4

Roy Keane, who played for the United from 1993 to 2005, reckoned that the team has enough depth in their lineup to finish among the top four teams. “Without a doubt," Keane was quoted as saying on Sky Sports. "Strength in-depth," he added while backing his comments.

Man Utd have gone through a tough time, especially in the last couple of months. The heavy losses at the hands of Liverpool, Watford and Manchester City pushed them back a wee bit. But the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as the interim manager back in November has helped them stage a comeback in the Premier League. 63-year-old Rangnick was roped in after the Red Devils fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the United's indifferent show early on.

EPL: Rangnick lauds Maguire for leading from the front

After Man Utd's EPL win over West Ham, Rangnick lauded the team for putting in collective efforts. The veteran had words of praises for Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire for stepping up in crunch moments.

Moreover, the former RB Leipzig coach said that Maguire was on his toes and played like a captain. "It was a very good performance from both center-backs. Defensively, almost without any mistake on the ball. Some long balls in the first half, two or three of them that they would not necessarily have played. But, as I said, defensively he was very present, he was vocal on the pitch. He played as a captain should play," Rangnick said.