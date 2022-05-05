Manchester United Legend Takes Epic Dig At Man City Post UCL Semis Loss To Real Madrid

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra took a massive dig at Manchester City and Pep Guardiola after they suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat on the night against Real Madrid and 6-5 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) semis. As a result of the loss, the Citizens' wait for a maiden UCL title lingers on.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Evra takes epic dig at Pep's side

Following Manchester City's disheartening defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night, Manchester United legend Patrice Evra took an epic dig at his arch-rival by rhetorically asking them, 'How many years would one need to wait?' Despite having had the most amount of domestic glory in the past decade, the Citizens have failed to win a European title on the grandest stage.

How many years you think me and Sir Bobby will have to check? 1 5 90 years 🤷🏼‍♀️#ilovethisgame #positive4evra pic.twitter.com/icCcJEMx45 — Patrice Evra (@Evra) May 4, 2022

Benzema's penalty helps Real Madrid reach another UCL final

Premier League leaders Manchester City seemed to be cruising against newly crowned La Liga champions Real Madrid when Riyad Mahrez put his side ahead on the night and 5-3 on aggregate. However, Pep Guardiola's side suffered a dramatic collapse just before full-time as they conceded two goals to Rodrygo in the 90th and 91st minute of the match, thereby taking the semi to extra time.

Los Blancos carried on the momentum into extra time as star striker Karim Benzema won the penalty before converting it himself. Following the disappointing defeat to Real Madrid, Manchester City players seemed shell-shocked as they once again saw their dream of winning a UCL fade away. As a result of the win, Carlo Ancelotti's side will now take on Liverpool on May 28, with their eyes set on a record-extending 14 UEFA Champions League title.

Pep Guardiola explains Manchester City's loss to Real Madrid

While speaking to BT Sport after witnessing his side suffer a dramatic collapse despite being in complete control, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said, "It is simple. In the first half, we did not have the ball. We were not good enough. But we did not suffer much. After we scored the goal we were better. We found out the tempo and our game and the players were comfortable."

As for the goals that Real Madrid scored, the Spanish coach added, "It is not like in the last 10 minutes they attack and attack and you suffer. It didn't happen. They put a lot of players in the box, with Militao, Rodrygo, Vinicius, and Benzema and they put in crosses and scored two goals. We didn't play our best, but it is normal, a semi-final, the players feel the pressure and want to do it. Football is unpredictable, it is a game like this. We have to accept it."

After explaining the cause of defeat, Pep stated that they now had to reflect on the loss and then focus on the four remaining matches they had in the Premier League. While the Citizens once again failed to lift their first UCL title, they do have the opportunity to lift their eighth Premier League title this season. However, they would need to beat a high-flying Liverpool side, who are not just chasing the quadruple this season but a record-matching 20th title in England's top flight.