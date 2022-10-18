Manchester United Legends Feast On Rosogollas During Visit To Kolkata; WATCH

Manchester United's '#ILoveUnited' event was a grand success this past weekend as the live screening in Kolkata, West Bengal, witnessed a record attendance. Over 7,000 fans attended the live screening of Man United vs Newcastle United. The fans attended this event in the presence of club legends Wes Brown and Mikael Silvestre.

Man United legends feast on Rosogolla

As seen in the video below, Wes Brown and Mikael Silvestre were seen eating rosogollas, which is a popular sweet dish in West Bengal. The two Manchester United legends were also seen clicking pictures with several fans and signing autographs. The event took place in Kolkata after the city won a fan poll to host the #ILoveUnited event . According to the data provided by Manchester United's official website, six Indian cities were shortlisted, with Kolkata receiving the highest percentage of the fan votes (33%).

Over 7000 people showed up to welcome @ManUtd in Kolkata for #ILOVEUNITED ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SZFsWku5PA — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) October 18, 2022

Man United was delighted to host event in Kolkata

After Kolkata won the fan poll to host the #ILoveUnited event, representatives from Manchester United revealed their delight on once again visiting their fans in India. Victoria Timpson, who is the club's CEO (Alliances and Partnerships), said, "We love visiting our fans in India, so it was disappointing when the pandemic led to the postponement of the planned #ILOVEUNITED event in February last year. But it presented us with the opportunity to demonstrate to our fans in India just how much we value their support and input, by asking them to decide on the next host city for #ILOVEUNITED in India."

Speaking of Kolkata as a host city, she added, "We have enjoyed fantastic support in Kolkata for many years and look forward to bringing the excitement of a live fan event back to the city and sharing the Manchester United matchday experience with thousands of passionate fans."

Manchester United in fifth position in Premier League table

Manchester United have had a mixed season so far as they find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League table after nine matches. They have scored 16 points and are three points off the top four and 11 points behind leaders Arsenal, who have played a game more. However, the Red Devils do have some difficult games coming up as they will face third placed Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday before a clash against Chelsea over the weekend.