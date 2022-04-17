Manchester United Legends Including Schmeichel, Vidic & Saha To Visit India In April

A number of former Manchester United players will travel to India as part of the United We Play initiative. Peter Schmeichel, Nemanja Vidic, Mikael Silvestre, Louis Saha, Quinton Fortune, Wes Brown, and Ronny Johnsen are among those named to attend the United We Play programme's finale in India. The finale is scheduled to take place in Chennai on April 23.

United We Play initiative

Manchester United began the initiative in 2020 in collaboration with Apollo Tyres. This is the second edition of United We Play, which was launched earlier this year with a virtual event attended by Dimitar Berbatov, a former Manchester United legend. The finale, which is slated to be held on April 23, will see various activities and events being organised for supporters of football in India. The seven Man Utd legends, who are coming to India as part of the initiative, will also take part in those events.

Apollo Tyres will also be conducting some online competitions to select a few winners who will stand a chance to meet the legends in person. Meanwhile, the winners of the finale will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to the United Kingdom to watch a game at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium. The winners will also get a chance to take part in training sessions with Manchester United Football School coaches.

When the initiative was launched two years ago, Manchester United’s Director of Partnerships, Sean Jefferson had said that the club wants to encourage young people in India to participate in the sport by engaging in initiatives like the 'United We Play' programme.

"Manchester United has a longstanding relationship with India, hosting five #ILOVEUNITED events there since 2016 as well as creating bespoke content on our club channels for our millions of Indian fans and followers. We have seen a massive increase in the popularity of football in India over the last few years. As a club we want to encourage this enthusiasm for the game by engaging with initiatives like Apollo Tyres’ ‘United We Play’ programme," Jefferson said in a statement during the initial launch of the initiative in January 2020.

Image: UEFA