Manchester United Looking Forward To Sign Tottenham Hotspur's Star Striker On 'Priority'

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is very keen to sign a new first choice number 9 after the departure of legendary Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo had slammed Man United managing ten Hag in his exclusive interview to Piers Morgan. After his interview United terminated his contract on mutual consent and the legend's second innings with United came to an end.

The club in January signed Wout Weghhorst on loan from Burnley but he is not a long term solution. Anthony Martial has also not been able to perform well. This season he has only scored three goals and has also had injury issues.

Man United eager to sign Harry Kane

According to a news agency report United hierarchy is already planning to make a lucrative transfer of Harry Kane happen. It seems that the 29 year old England captain would open to move to United soon.

Harry Kane's contract with Tottenham Hotspur expires in 2024. However, his decision to seek pastures new will depend on whether they qualify for the Champions League.

Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur are currently fifth in the table and are 4 points behind Newcastle United. Hotspur till now have only been able to win only one game after the world cup break as pressure is also building on Conte.

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy would probably want 85 million euros for Kane from an overseas buyer with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid having also been interested in buying Kane.

The England captain would often like to stay in his home country as he is just 62 goals behind of Alan Shearer and would look to hunt down his record. Till now Kane has scored 198 premier league goals.

Taunting a reporter on Kane's contract situation, Spurs coach Conte said, "When we organise the press conference with the club [hierarchy], you can ask that. You can put this question to the club, OK. Keep this question for the future and I hope it happens one day that you can make this question to the club".

"Why do I have to answer this question? It's not disrespectful from you but I repeat: we are always telling you the same thing. Why do I have to answer a difficult question? You try with this question to put me in difficulty with the club and with the environment", Conte added.

"Why? Why? Why do I have to answer? I'm really polite, believe me. I'm a kind person but at the same time I hope you understand me", Conte added.

"I don't want to create a problem. I always said I liked the way we're working here and what we're doing, and stopped, because in the past I think I said a lot", Conte added.