Manchester United Looking To Sign Luis Enrique As Replacement For Solskjaer: Report

The speculations about Manchester United looking to replace current manager Ole Gunna Solskjaer, following the team’s poor show till now in the Premier league 2021-22 season, has reached an all-time high ever since the club football action went into the international break. Amidst the speculations, as per reports by Manchester United, Spanish coach Luis Enrique is one of the options, United are currently looking for the successor of Solskjaer. Enrique is currently on an impressive run with the Spanish team, as they recently qualified for the FIFA World 2022 Qatar, which may have further hiped speculations about the club’s interest in him.

Along with Enrique, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino, former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, and Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers are the frontrunners for United’s managerial role, as per a report by The Peoples Person. However, Enrique has recently made many headlines which state he is emerging as a potential successor to the Red Devils. If Manchester United go ahead with roping in the Spanish coach, it may prove to be a turning point in their disastrous season so far.

A glimpse at Luis Elriques's managerial career

Enrique has previously held managerial positions at Celta Vigo, Roma, and Barcelona. He won a total of two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey cups, and the Champions League trophies during his time with the Camp Nou side. While managing the Spanish national team, apart from making his team reach next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he also coached them to the Euro 2020 semifinals and the Nations League final 2021.

Where is Manchester United placed in the Premier League 2021-22 standings?

At the same time, under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United have won only five matches of the season, while they have lost four matches and the other two have ended in draws. In their previous match in the Premier League 2021-22 season, United lost the Manchester derby against Manchester City 1-2 at the Old Trafford, which put them at sixth in the standings. As the club football action resumes after the international break, United will face Watford on November 20, at the Vicarage Road Stadium.

Image: AP