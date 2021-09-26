Last Updated:

Manchester United Loses 0-1 To Aston Villa, Solskjaer blames 'decision-making On VAR'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faced strong criticism on social media after blaming his team's 0-1 loss to Aston Villa on bad decision making

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained what went wrong for his side after their heartbreaking 0-1 loss to Aston Villa at their home stadium Old Trafford on Saturday.

United was awarded a penalty at the 90+3rd minute of the game against Aston Villa i.e. in the extra time and the onus was on star midfielder Bruno Fernades to not only find the back of the net but also to find an all-important equaliser. Fernandes, however, much to the dejection of the team and its fans, sent the ball soaring above the bar and towards the sky as Man United ended up on the losing side.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blames bad decision making for heartbreaking loss

"Well, you know we started the game well, aggressive, good on transition going forward quickly. Decision-making, execution in the last third wasn't the best and that cost us today and decision-making on VAR again cost us again", said Solskjaer during the post-match interview.

Furthermore, the Norwegian football manager exuded confidence in his side and assured that the 'Red Devils' will be well prepared for their UEFA Champions League group fixture against Villareal on Wednesday.

"Every time you are defeated, you have to stand up for yourself, stand up for your team, fight for your team and we will, the boys will and it's a big game, Champions League night and, we know we've started our group badly so we will be ready", he added.

Nonetheless, die-hard Manchester United fans were in no mood to buy into it and urged the team manager to stop coming up with excuses and instead work on having Plan B in place whenever Plan A fails. Here are some of the reactions.

What's next for Manchester United?

After this loss, Manchester United now find themselves at the fourth position in the Premier League 2021/22 points table with four wins from six matches, including a loss and a draw, with 13 points to their tally. They are set to host the Spanish club Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League group match on Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side would be hoping for a revival in their Premier League fortunes when they lock horns with Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

