Manchester United Loses 0-1 To Aston Villa, Solskjaer blames 'decision-making On VAR'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained what went wrong for his side after their heartbreaking 0-1 loss to Aston Villa at their home stadium Old Trafford on Saturday.

United was awarded a penalty at the 90+3rd minute of the game against Aston Villa i.e. in the extra time and the onus was on star midfielder Bruno Fernades to not only find the back of the net but also to find an all-important equaliser. Fernandes, however, much to the dejection of the team and its fans, sent the ball soaring above the bar and towards the sky as Man United ended up on the losing side.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blames bad decision making for heartbreaking loss

"Well, you know we started the game well, aggressive, good on transition going forward quickly. Decision-making, execution in the last third wasn't the best and that cost us today and decision-making on VAR again cost us again", said Solskjaer during the post-match interview.

Furthermore, the Norwegian football manager exuded confidence in his side and assured that the 'Red Devils' will be well prepared for their UEFA Champions League group fixture against Villareal on Wednesday.

"Every time you are defeated, you have to stand up for yourself, stand up for your team, fight for your team and we will, the boys will and it's a big game, Champions League night and, we know we've started our group badly so we will be ready", he added.

Nonetheless, die-hard Manchester United fans were in no mood to buy into it and urged the team manager to stop coming up with excuses and instead work on having Plan B in place whenever Plan A fails. Here are some of the reactions.

Yup, it’s Ole’s fault he had to completely rebuild the squad while improving each season. This is our 1st season with realistic title expectations and we’re having a meltdown already without a proper cdm, injuries, and players who are just off the pace — BG (@bradsgood) September 25, 2021

We are not looking for game changers, we want a game Plan first and that comes from the coach! — Mavias Bwandi (@MaviasB) September 25, 2021

Not just but an back up plan as well. You've got to know how to tweak a system when it's not working out and catch your opponents by surprise. Ole never has a plan B. We can't keep playing 4-2-3-1 with such average cdm's. I maintain ge should play 1 and go with 2 playmakers — Fresh-G (@Fresh_G_7) September 25, 2021

Just stop with these excuses, it's getting embarrassing. Which of the top six sides will hire Ole? I dare say top ten. If you answer this question honestly then you'll stop defending him. — Deeone (@Deeone01566346) September 25, 2021

Excuses, excuses, excuses. He cant even use Van De Beek and Sancho who he bought. This is a mediocre manager. Nostalgia will keep you blinkered from the levels top managers operate at. Ole is not one and is outwitted many times More by midtable managers than any other big club. pic.twitter.com/jhZbAFm78F — Sbu (@SbudaBlade) September 25, 2021

What's next for Manchester United?

After this loss, Manchester United now find themselves at the fourth position in the Premier League 2021/22 points table with four wins from six matches, including a loss and a draw, with 13 points to their tally. They are set to host the Spanish club Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League group match on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side would be hoping for a revival in their Premier League fortunes when they lock horns with Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.