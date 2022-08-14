Manchester United Lurks At The Bottom Of Premier League Table For First Time In 30 Years

Manchester United suffered a 0-4 loss at the hands of Brentford in the Premier League 2022-23 match on Saturday night and dropped down to the bottom of the EPL points table for the first time in 30 years. This was the second defeat in two matches for Erik ten Hag’s side, as they now find themselves at the 30th position in the standings, with zero points and a goal difference of -5. United earlier started their Premier League 2022-23 campaign with a 1-2 loss against Brighton on August 7.

Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo has started for United in both the matches so far but has failed to open his tally of goals. It is pertinent to mention that none of the United players have scored a goal for the team so far, as the lone goal against Brighton was an Own Goal (OG) by Alexis Mac Allister. While United’s performance in both their games became a talking point for fans on Twitter, the squad’s manager Erik ten Hag also lashed out at his players after the match.

Erik ten Had says Manchester United needs higher standards

As reported by The Sun, speaking to BeIN Sports, ten Hag said, “It's rubbish, and it's poor. We need higher standards than that, that's clear. We have to deliver and we didn't. We have to change, that's quite clear. 35 minutes you concede four goals. It is not possible. The team has to take responsibility. I feel really sorry for the fans. We let them down”. The coach further pointed out that the players needs to take responsibility on the pitch, both as a team and as individuals.

'The manager is responsible as well,' says Erik ten Hag

At the same time, speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Dutch manager admitted that the current United players seem to be fragile. “That is the truth. We have to see that and work on that. It is not only when we stick together and work hard that we overcome that. We have to believe in ourselves and as a team. The manager is responsible as well. He is the main responsibility and I take that, I will work on that. I will give them belief but they have to give it themselves,” he added.

Erik ten Hag went on to say that United need no eliminate individual mistakes, while also admitting that they need new and quality players in their team. “We are working on that and we will do our best to convince them to come. In Man United we have to serve high standards but we act today,” he said. As of Sunday morning, the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City sit at the top of the standings with two wins in two matches, followed by Arsenal and Brentford. While United are placed 30th, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are placed 7th and 8th respectively, while Liverpool sits at 12th with a draw in their campaign opener.