'Manchester United Made Mistake By Re-signing Ronaldo; Bigger One Keeping Him': Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher put forth his opinion on Manchester United re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo and said he feels that Manchester United made a mistake bringing back the 37-year-old to Old Trafford and has urged the club to not keep the player beyond the summer.

"Cristiano Ronaldo’s invaluable contribution to Manchester United’s Premier League win over Brighton was another reminder of his unparalleled appetite for goals. But it does not change this reality: United made a mistake re-signing Ronaldo last summer. It will be a bigger one keeping him next season." Jamie Carragher wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

'No single player can be bigger than the club': Carragher

He further went on to give an example of how Ruud Van Nistelrooy, despite being a top scorer was sold, saying "No single player can ever be bigger than the club. And no one knew that better than Sir Alex Ferguson who, in 2006, sold one of the Premier League most prolific goalscorers, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, because he felt the striker's personal hunger for goals was inhibiting the progress of younger, emerging team-mates."

"Whenever I say that on TV, or make that point in these columns, it is interpreted as harsh criticism. It isn’t. It is a considered, factual observation. My conclusion last August was that re-signing Ronaldo was likely to create more problems than it solved for United. If his United reunion is limited to one season, letting him go will solve more problems than it creates." Jamie Carragher said.

'That’s a bad example' ex-Red Devil questions Ronaldo's behaviour

Carragher's statement comes in the wake of reports suggesting that Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy at Old Trafford and his frustration while walking down the tunnel has been clearly visible.

Former Manchester United player Paul Ince too has questioned Ronaldo's behaviour and has termed in as a 'bad example' "But he’s walking off down the tunnel and throwing his toys out the pram. For me, that’s a bad example. This is someone at the end of his career and if he can’t start against Burnley who are bottom of the table there’s something seriously wrong. It should be about the team, but it’s now become all about Ronaldo." he was heard saying on Genting Casino.

Image: AP