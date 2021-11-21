Manchester United Make Pochettino & Erik Ten Hag The Top Choices To Replace Solskjaer

Current PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag are among Manchester United's top choices to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked earlier on Sunday following his team's humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford.

The Red Devils have appointed Michael Carrick as caretaker manager and are currently looking to appoint an interim boss until the end of the season. The club will continue to look for a permanent manager to replace Solskjaer next summer, with Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag linked to the role.

As per Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, Mauricio Pochettino would definitely be interested in the Manchester United project given the group of players he would have at this disposal and the stature of the club.

"I think Mauricio Pochettino - although he'd never say it - would leave to come to Man Utd on a five-year deal tomorrow. He'd look at that group of players, he'd look at the club and he'd realise he'd probably be able to achieve more than he wants at Man Utd in terms of a project." Gary Neville commented.

"At PSG you are on a season by season, 'you've got to win the Champions League or you're out- type of model. I don't think that suits Pochettino. I think he would absolutely come to Man Utd on a five-year deal, with backing behind him."

Meanwhile, Erik Ten Hag earlier this week had refused to ruled himself out of a move away from Ajax, with the team currently finding themselves atop the Eredivisie and top of their Champions League group with four wins from four games. In an interview with ESPN, Ten Hag said, "I live in the present, so I find it hard to answer this. I always want to improve my team, and as long as I feel this motivation I want to keep going if Ajax wants that too.”

As things stand, both the managers are tied to their jobs but Manchester United are likely to not stop pushing as their future hinges on it. However, the Red Devils are looking at an interim appointment and will take a permanent call at the end of the season.

The question of whether either of the two will be lured to leave their roles to join Manchester United in the summer is something that only time will tell.

Image: AP/Shutterstock