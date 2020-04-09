The Debate
Manchester United Midfielder Juan Mata Drops Hint About His Future

Football News

Manchester United star Juan Mata offered insight into his future at Old Trafford. The Spanish midfielder talked about his long-term and short-term goals.

Manchester United

Manchester United secured the signing of Chelsea's two-time player of the season Juan Mata back during the David Moyes era. The Spanish international has been impressive at Old Trafford when called upon by former managers. Juan Mata has enjoyed a bit-part role under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so far and continues to be linked with moves outside the Premier League in the coming months. 

Also Read | How Paolo Di Canio rejected Manchester United despite Sir Alex Ferguson's Christmas Day call 

Coronavirus UK

Manchester United star Juan Mata and Common Goal urge UK citizens to do their bit in the fight against coronavirus

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Tottenham's Jose Mourinho accepts breaking social distancing rules amidst lockdown

Premier League: Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata drops hint about his future

In a recent Q&A session, Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata spoke about his future at Old Trafford. The Spanish international was quoted as saying “At the moment, I see myself here and playing for as long as I can at the club. As you know, after that, there are players who go to different countries and try a different league or culture in life.”

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Premier League star Antonio Rudiger blasts French doctors for racist African suggestion

Juan Mata further added that he could even take up a management role at Manchester United. Juan Mata added, “I don’t know if I’m going to do that because it depends on the circumstances. If you speak to Michael Carrick maybe he had a different plan but then, from one day to another, he became an assistant manager. So you never know and I prefer to focus on the present or the short-term goals.”

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Premier League giants Liverpool trolled after placing non-playing staff on furlough

Juan Mata heaps praise on Manchester United prodigy Marcus Rashford

Also Read | Paul Pogba singles out Manchester United teammate Phil Jones as most likely own goal scorer   

