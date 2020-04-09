Manchester United secured the signing of Chelsea's two-time player of the season Juan Mata back during the David Moyes era. The Spanish international has been impressive at Old Trafford when called upon by former managers. Juan Mata has enjoyed a bit-part role under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so far and continues to be linked with moves outside the Premier League in the coming months.

Manchester United star Juan Mata and Common Goal urge UK citizens to do their bit in the fight against coronavirus

.@CommonGoalOrg announces its COVID19 Response Fund. Juan Mata: 'I’m urging not only my Common Goal teammates, but also all other players and football leaders from around the world to unite and help tackle this

crisis.' pic.twitter.com/JqUmZmXcPg — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) April 8, 2020

Premier League: Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata drops hint about his future

In a recent Q&A session, Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata spoke about his future at Old Trafford. The Spanish international was quoted as saying “At the moment, I see myself here and playing for as long as I can at the club. As you know, after that, there are players who go to different countries and try a different league or culture in life.”

Juan Mata further added that he could even take up a management role at Manchester United. Juan Mata added, “I don’t know if I’m going to do that because it depends on the circumstances. If you speak to Michael Carrick maybe he had a different plan but then, from one day to another, he became an assistant manager. So you never know and I prefer to focus on the present or the short-term goals.”

Juan Mata heaps praise on Manchester United prodigy Marcus Rashford

“I think [Rashford] is probably the most special player that has come through in my time here, through the academy.



"Ander Herrera came to me and said: ‘Do you see this player? How good he is? He will be a player for us'."



🗣️ Man Utd veteran Juan Mata on Marcus Rashford pic.twitter.com/M5sUzDhmrk — Goal (@goal) April 7, 2020

