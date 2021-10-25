'Manchester United Needs Better Manager,' Says Jamie Carragher After 5-0 Loss To Liverpool

Manchester United was thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Red Devils looked like a team completely disjointed and could do little to stop a rampant Liverpool side. The pressure on United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been mounting even more as the results have not at all been up to the mark. According to former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, Solskjaer is not the right person to lead the United team to glory and they need a 'better' manager.

"I think Ole has done a good job but to take on Klopp, Tuchel and Pep, Manchester United need a better manager," Jamie Carragher said after the Premier League match on Sky Sports. "I wasn't saying that on Monday in a disrespectful way, I feel for Ole — that will be the darkest day in his career. I don't want to get involved in a slanging match, I know Ole said something back and rightly so. I'm not comfortable saying someone should be sacked — but we are comfortable saying Fred is not good enough or Scott McTominay is not good enough so I do not feel too bad saying Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not good enough."

Manchester United needs a better manager

The Liverpool legend then added that Solskjaer is not the right man to take United forward in terms of winning trophies. He then said that Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola or Thomas Tuchel are better than the Norwegian manager and that he cannot compete with the likes of those three. "Manchester United need a better manager. Ole is not a manager for Manchester United. He's done really well but you need someone to take them to the next level. Unfortunately, Solskjaer is not Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola or Thomas Tuchel. It's staring you in the face."

United was down 2-0 by the 13th minute courtesy of goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota. Around the 38th minute, Mohamed Salah was on hand to score and put the Reds 3-0 up and 12 minutes later he scored again. Just five minutes into the second half the Egyptian winger scored his 11th goal of the Premie League season and completed his hattrick to make it 5-0 on the night. Paul Pogba was shown a direct red card in the 60th minute to add to United's woes.

(Image: AP/Shutterstock)