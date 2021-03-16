Manchester United News: Van De Beek Ready To QUIT PL Giants After Only One Season

The latest Manchester United news has started emerging on Dutch star Donny van de Beek as he is preparing for a move away from Manchester United after agreeing to join the Red Devils less than a year ago. The Man United midfielder is all set to seek a future away from Manchester in an attempt to kick-start his career after failing to get playing time at his current club.

Van de Beek transfer: van de Beek to quit Manchester United?

Since joining the Red Devils in a £40 million move from Ajax, Van de Beek has failed to establish himself as a first-team regular for Manchester United. He has not been able to get adequate game time with United's big-money signing starting only two Premier League this season finding life difficult under Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

With the Euros just around the corner, the 23-year-old needs regular game time and opportunities to showcase his skills in order to remain in contention for a berth on the Dutch national team that will be taking part in the competition. However, if the youngster is not able to get more opportunities to display his talent, he could miss out on being in Holland's squad for the Euros.

According to the Daily Star, the Netherlands international is reported to have talks with Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward regarding his playing time. It is being reported that the Dutchman wants to have a word with the club's management soon and express his desire to move away from Old Trafford in order to get more playing time The Daily Star report also stated that Van de Beek was never a transfer target and preference of Manchester United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer with the Red Devils boss not wanting to him.

This case is pretty evident as Van de Beek has started only in 11 games for Manchester United across all the competitions the Red Devils have participated in while making 15 appearances off the bench in their ongoing 20-21 campaign. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has often preferred to play the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay as his next choice of midfielders with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes being his first choice.

Falling down the pecking order, the Dutch international now finds himself as the fifth choice midfielder with Nemanja Matic seemingly preferred to play the fill-in defensive midfield role in recent matches due to the unavailability of Van De Beek who has not featured for United since February after suffering from a muscle injury.

