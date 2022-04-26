Manchester United Pick Four Indian Kids For Lifetime Opportunity To Visit Old Trafford

Visiting the 'Theatre of Dreams' i.e Manchester United's Football stadium, Old Trafford is a once in a lifetime opportunity that every football fan dreams of. Four young kids from India will now have a chance to fulfil the dream after being selected to travel to Manchester. The four kids were chosen from 'United We Play', the on-ground grassroots football programme, of Manchester United.

Four Indian kids to visit Manchester United

Chennai's RS Preyarhanjan, Federick Kurbah from Meghalaya, Chandigarh's Ronald Singh, and Kunal Yeole from Pune will be travelling to Manchester to take part in exciting activities at Old Trafford including matchday experience, interactions with club legends etc.. The winners were named in attendance of Manchester United Legends like Peter Schmeichel, Nemanja Vidic, Mikael Silvestre, Louis Saha, Quinton Fortune, Wes Brown and Ronny Johnsen, who visited India as part of the 'United We Play' Finale.

The second season of United We Play was launched earlier this year with a virtual interaction with Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov.

Profile of selected players

RS Preyarhanjan (Chennai, Tamil Nadu): A local boy from Chennai where the finale was held, 16-year-old Preyarhanjan has been playing football since he was 8 years old. He considers football as his passion, preferring to play as a right-back, and left everyone impressed with his display during the finale.



Federick Kurbah (Mairang, Meghalaya): Coming from Meghalaya, a state which has produced many footballers of note, 16-year-old Federick started training under his school coach when he was in class 6. An attacking midfielder, he idolises Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr and has learnt various techniques from online videos of his favourite footballer.



Ronald Singh (Chandigarh): 14-year-old Ronald Singh is a product of the Minerva Academy in Chandigarh and originally hails from Imphal, Manipur. A talented striker, it comes as no surprise that Ronald's favourite footballer is Cristiano Ronaldo.



Kunal Yeole (Pune, Maharashtra): Son of a businessman father and accountant mother, Kunal Yeole hails from Pune, a city known for its vibrant footballing culture. The 16-year-old Kunal plays as a right-winger and is a fan of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

What is 'United We Play' programme

During the 'United We Play' programme, Indian coaches also underwent a development programme under the Manchester United Soccer School coaches, post which they conducted the first round of trials to shortlist the top players from each market. The second phase of trials was conducted by Manchester United Soccer School coaches, and the four winners were subsequently shortlisted in the presence of the Legends.