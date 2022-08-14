Manchester United Players Train On Off Day Following 4-0 Thrashing By Brentford: Report

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly called his players to train on their off day on Sunday following their embarrassing 4-0 rout against Brentford on Saturday. The Red Devils reached new lows as they scripted an unwanted record by conceding all four goals in the first half for the first time in their Premier League history.

Man United players train on off day post 4-0 loss to Brentford

According to The Times, Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag slammed his players in the dressing room following the 4-0 thrashing against Brentford and delivered a furious rant before cancelling their day off. The defeat to the Bees means that the Dutchman became the first Red Devils coach since John Chapman in 1921 to lose their opening two games in charge.

As for the game, a mixture of defensive ineptitude from Manchester United combined with Brentford’s opportunism resulted in the Red Devils being 4-0 down at halftime for the first time in a Premier League game. Mistakes by goalkeeper David De Gea gifted the first two goals to Josh Dasilva and Mathias Jensen. Soon after, Ben Mee nodded in the third via a corner and Bryan Mbeumo hit a slick fourth as a result of a blistering counterattack.

Erik ten Hag reflects on Manchester United's 4-0 defeat

While speaking after the game, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said, "Brentford were more hungry. We conceded goals from individual mistakes. You can’t have a tactical plan but then put it in the bin." The Dutchman is likely referring to the two errors made by goalkeeper David de Gea, which resulted in them being 2-0 down inside the first 18 minutes.

Ten Hag concluded his comments by stating that both he and the players needed to take responsibility following the dismal defeat at the hands of Brentford. "They are good players and have to take responsibility on the pitch, as a team and as individuals, and that’s what we didn’t do," explained the former Ajax manager. As for himself, he added, "Don’t get me wrong, the manager is responsible as well. He has the main responsibility, and I take that. And I will work on that. I have to give them belief, but they have to give it by themselves."

(Inputs from AP)