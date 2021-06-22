Manchester United Pre-season Friendlies Confirmed With Wayne Rooney Link

Manchester United have announced their preparations for the Premier League 2021-22 season by announcing their pre-season schedule. The Red Devils will play four games before kicking off their new season, with the action kicking off at Pride Park against Derby County. Here's a look at the Manchester United pre-season friendlies ahead of the Premier League 2021-22 season.

Manchester United pre-season friendlies announced, Wayne Rooney reunion confirmed

Manchester United will begin their preparations for the 2021/22 season by playing Wayne Rooney's Derby County at Pride Park on Sunday, July 18. Rooney enjoyed a stellar career at Old Trafford and stepped into coaching with the Rams, and steered them to safety in the Championship. The Red Devils will return to Carrington for pre-season training in early July and that fixture against Derby is a week after the Euro 2020 final. A week-long UK training camp will follow in the lead-up to facing Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on 24 July, before returning to Old Trafford to meet Premier League newcomers Brentford on 28 July and Everton on 7 August. Brentford won the Championship playoff final at Wembley, while Everton will enter a transitional season after the departure of Carlo Ancelotti.

🚨 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭/𝟮𝟮 𝗣𝗥𝗘-𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡 𝗙𝗜𝗫𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘𝗦 🚨



Enjoy four summer friendlies LIVE on #MUTV with our special offer 👀



Use 𝗠𝗨𝗧𝗩𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗥𝟮𝟭 to get 12 months for the price of six 😍#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 22, 2021

The Premier League 2021-22 season kicks off a week after the Manchester United pre-season friendlies with the Red Devils taking on arch-rivals and Marcelo Bielsa's high-flying Leeds United. As per Manchester United’s Chief Operating Officer, Collette Roche, the schedule was planned with travel restrictions in mind while also giving manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team the best possible preparations for the new season. The last two games, which will be at Old Trafford, will welcome fans safely into the stadium ahead of the new Premier League season. The Manchester United pre-season friendlies will be live on MUTV as part of Manchester United on Tour.

Manchester United transfer latest: Kieran Trippier, Jadon Sancho latest news

Manchester United are still working on Sancho deal but will also be focusing on new centre back this summer. 🔴 #MUFC



Raphael Varane, already in the list since months. Man Utd are also aware of a release clause in Pau Torres’ contract [€65m this summer and NOT €50m]. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2021

Manchester United remain confident of signing Jadon Sancho this summer, having agreed on personal terms with the England international. The Red Devils are yet to agree on a fee with Borussia Dortmund, who are holding out for €95 million, while the Old Trafford outfit is looking to bring the price down. Man United are also pursuing a new centre-back and have been linked with moves for Raphael Varane and Pau Torress touted. Negotiations are also on for Kieran Trippier, with the England international having expressed interest to return to his homeland after two years with Atletico Madrid.

(Image Courtesy: Man United Instagram)