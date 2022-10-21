Manchester United Ready To Release Cristiano Ronaldo On Free Transfer Post Fallout: Report

Premier League giants Manchester United could reportedly be ready to let five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club on a free transfer after the Portuguese international is becoming increasingly frustrated at Old Trafford. The discontentment is continually increasing with the 37-year-old after new manager Erik ten Hag has given him limited game time at Old Trafford.

Manchester United willing to release Ronaldo

According to The Sun, new Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag wants Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club after the Portuguese international refused to come on as a substitute in the recently concluded Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur. The 37-year-old was seen storming down the tunnel before full-time against Spurs, an act that has not gone down well with the Dutch manager.

This report emerged shortly after the Red Devils released a statement that Ronaldo would not be a part of the squad for the upcoming game against rivals Chelsea. The statement read, "Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture." Following the recent events that have transpired, it remains to be seen if Ronaldo would get another opportunity to play at Manchester United.

Ronaldo opines on Man United's recent decision

Following Manchester United's decision to leave him out of the squad for the upcoming match against Chelsea, Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram and wrote,

"As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision making process."

"I started very young, the older and most experienced players were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set an example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us," Ronaldo concluded his statement.