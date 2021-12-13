Manchester United Report COVID Cases Ahead Of PL Clash Vs Brentford; Training Called Off

Manchester United has become the latest club to be hit by a COVID outbreak following Tottenham, due to which their training was called off, putting their next Premier League match against Brentford in jeopardy. Earlier on Saturday Manchester United had registered 1-0 win over Norwich courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.

According to a report by The Athletic, Ralf Rangnick's side were only able to complete individual non-contact outdoor sessions after a small number of players and staff returned positive lateral flow tests this morning.

Manchester United COVID update

As per reports, the Manchester United players who tested positive for COVID were sent home before the training session. It further stated that the team that travelled to Norwich had tested negative before the match. It is unclear whether their game against Brentford on Tuesday will go ahead as the Premier League have been made aware of the situation.

Other Premier League clubs facing COVID issues

As per reports, Aston Villa chose to cancel Sunday's training session at Bodymoor Heath after a number of positive COVID-19 cases within the club. The match between Championship club Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers on Monday has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the west London club. QPR told the EFL that several players and staff returned a positive result and did not have sufficient numbers to fulfil the fixture.

Spurs' Premier League match on Sunday against Brighton & Hove Albion was postponed after eight Tottenham players and five members of Antonio Conte's staff had returned positive COVID-19 tests. On Saturday, West Bromwich Albion were rocked by a major outbreak of COVID-19, with four defenders testing positive ahead of their Championship clash with Reading.