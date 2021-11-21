Manchester United Sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer After 4-1 Heartbreak To Watford

Premier League giants Manchester United have parted ways with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the club announced on Sunday. This decision comes after an emergency meeting last night following Manchester United's 4-1 loss to Watford at the Vicarage Road.

Solskjaer was under immense pressure having lost four of their last six games, winning only once, and yesterday's loss to Watford was the final nail in the coffin. While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did bring in exciting names to the club during his tenure, he didn't win any important silverware, and while it looked that this could be the season, a string of poor results brought the end of his tenure.

Manchester United can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager.



Thank you for everything, Ole ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021

The club also announced that former club player, Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games until a replacement has been found.

Here is the full statement by Manchester United on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure

Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.



Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.



Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.

Image: AP