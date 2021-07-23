Manchester United Seal Jadon Sancho's Transfer For £73 Million; Say 'this Is His Home'

A long-running transfer saga has concluded as Jadon Sancho has signed for Manchester United in a five-year deal. The ex Borussia Dortmund player made this move for a fee of £73 million. The English winger was also part of the national team that lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 finals, missing a penalty in the shootout.

Manchester United's wait to buy Jadon Sancho finally is over

After much speculation and a long-running transfer saga, Manchester United finally laid their hands on Borrusia Dortmund right-winger, Jadon Malik Sancho. He has signed a five-year deal with the option for a further year. Previously a youth player with Watford and Manchester City, Sancho signed his first senior contract with Dortmund in 2017. In his second season, he established himself as a first-team regular and was listed in the 2018–19 Bundesliga Team of the Season. Sancho was part of the England youth team that won the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup and made his debut for the senior team in 2018.

This is his home.

This is where he belongs.



Jadon Sancho is 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗.#MUFC x @Sanchooo10 pic.twitter.com/LAIBn7ie7V — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 23, 2021

Jadon Sancho reacts to joining Manchester United

Manchester United tried to land Jadon Sancho last summer but the two clubs were far apart on their valuation and ultimately an agreement could not be reached. Sancho had already expressed his desire to return to the Premier League, however, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke confirmed on July 1 that the Bundesliga club was reluctant in allowing Sancho to leave. Sancho in an official statement, said, "I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first-team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day. The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League. This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve. I am looking forward to working with the Manager and his coaching team to further develop my game.

Jadon Sancho has shown great goalscoring chops at Dortmund, netting 50 times in 137 first-team appearances spanning 4 seasons. Sancho was part of Gareth Southgate's England squad this summer when the team lost narrowly in a penalty shootout to Italy. Although with regards to his new joining, Sancho will go on to add power and precision to an already impressive and young forward line at Old Trafford that includes the likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial. Old Trafford could get a chance to witness Sancho's debut in the upcoming friendly against Everton on 7 August.

