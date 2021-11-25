Manchester United Set To Announce Ralf Rangnick As Interim Manager; Personal Terms Agreed

Manchester United are set to appoint Ralf Rangnick as interim manager on a six-month contract, according to BBC. The move comes after the 13-time Premier League champions sacked Norwegian Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a string of poor results.

Rangnick, however, will not be in charge of the Red Devils for their Premier League clash against Chelsea this weekend. Michael Carrick will be in the dugout for United at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United have agreed to personal terms with Lokomotiv Moscow's head of sports and development, and he will be the manager until the end of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked by Manchester United after a disappointing run where the team had won just once in 8 games across all competitions. The team was not looking in great shape and a heavy defeat to Watford, coupled with derby day humiliation to Manchester City and Liverpool meant that the United legend's fate as the club's manager was sealed.

According to BBC, Rangnick impressed in an initial conversation with the Manchester United hierarchy. The senior figures at the club believe that the German's expertise will be invaluable, giving them more time to assess the managerial situation with clarity.

Despite agreeing to personal terms, Manchester United are wary of not jeopardising Lokomotiv's preparation for their Europa League clash against Lazio.

Although Mauricio Pochettino is thought to be the Red Devils' top choice for the vacancy, the club hierarchy are aware of getting dragged into negotiations with PSG, which would not fall in line with United's requirement of a quick appointment.

Ralf Rangnick's history

Ralf Rangnick built his reputation in the Bundesliga, where he saw success with clubs like Stuttgart, Hannover, Hoffenheim, FC Schalke and RB Leipzig. The German coach led Schalke to a 2nd place finish in the 2004-05 season, and won the DFB Pokal in the 2010-11 season. The reputed coach also won the DFB Supercup in 2011 with Schalke. During the 2010-11 season, he guided Schalke to the semi-finals of the Champions League, where they lost to Manchester United.

Rangnick is also well known for his achievement at RB Leipzig, where he turned them into a German powerhouse, getting them to compete with the mighty Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. RB Leipzig reached the final of the 2019 DFB Pokal under Rangnick, a game they lost to Bayern Munich 3-0.

The German turned Leipzig into Champions League regulars and eventually took over as Director of Football of RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg in 2012. He was appointed as Leipzig's manager in 2015, and was let go in 2016. However, he took over as Leipzig manager again in 2018 and led them to a 3rd place finish and Champions League qualification.

Image: AP