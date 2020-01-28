Manchester United Set To Bring Back Alexis Sanchez From Inter Milan

Manchester United fans have something to cheer about amid a dismal campaign this season. The club is reportedly willing to offer Alexis Sanchez an opportunity in the summer, according to ESPN. Alexis Sanchez had moved to Inter Milan on loan and the Red Devils have failed to find a suitable replacement for the star.

Alexis Sanchez Transfer: Manchester United ready to end his Inter Milan loan spell

United are ready to offer Alexis Sanchez a chance to revive his Old Trafford career in the summer. #mufc [ESPN] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 28, 2020

Alexis Sanchez was signed by Manchester United in 2018 from Arsenal in a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving the other way. However, the 32-year-old failed to establish himself in Jose Mourinho’s starting line up. Along with Alexis Sanchez, Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku also secured a move to Inter Milan, but on a permanent transfer. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failed to reinforce United’s attack after the departure of the duo.

Manchester United are also targetting Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are also willing to sign Bruno Fernandes and had earlier offered an amount of £42 million. However, Sporting Lisbon did not wish to negotiate unless the amount hovered around the £55 million mark. According to recent reports, United have prepared an improved offer amounting to £46.5 million to convince Sporting Lisbon.

Manchester United will next play against Manchester City

Manchester United defeated Tranmere 6-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday. The Red Devils will next play against Manchester City in the second leg of the Football League Cup on Wednesday, January 29 (January 30 IST). The first leg ended in City’s favour as Pep Guardiola’s men scored thrice, while conceding just once against United.

