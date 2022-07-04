Manchester United Set To Make 1st Big Signing Of Season; Agreement Reached On 3-year Deal

After a lack of activity in the transfer market, Premier League giants Manchester United are finally set to announce their first major signing of the season. According to reports, the Red Devils have agreed on a deal with Danish star Christian Eriksen, who is set to join the club as a free agent.

Manchester United set to sign Christian Eriksen

According to The Athletic, Christen Eriksen has reached a verbal agreement for a three-year deal to join Manchester United on a free transfer. The report adds that the process of drafting the contract has begun and once that is completed, the 30-year-old would only be required to finish his medical.

While the medical is usually a formality and no troubles are usually encountered, given Eriksen's history after scary incident on the pitch at the Euro 2020 tournament, this could be a major hurdle. On that occasion, the Danish star was given a defibrillator to regain his consciousness after he had suffered a cardiac arrest in the middle of the match.

With him being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator since then, he was unable to resume his career with then-club Inter Milan as the Serie A does not permit any player to compete with such medical issues. As a result, the Nerazzurri were forced to terminate his contract. After his contract at the San Siro ended, he joined Premier League outfit Brentford. He played 11 games for the Bees and scored one goal.

Prior to his time at the Brentford Community Stadium, Eriksen played for Tottenham Hotspur between 2013 and 2020. During his time with the north London side, he was one of the most influential players. He played 226 Premier League games for Tottenham and scored 51 goals and 54 assists.

With speculations having arisen that Cristiano Ronaldo may exit the club due to a lack of transfer activity, the signing of Eriksen is likely to improve the situation at Old Trafford. It was previously reported that the 37-year-old had expressed his desire to leave as he did not see any signs of the Red Devils attempting to bolster their squad.