Manchester United Set To Offer £30m For Jude Bellingham: Reports

Manchester United has reportedly made a bid for more than 30 million pounds for Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham. According to reports, the 16-year-old midfielder is on a £145-per-week scholar's wage roster and will sign his first professional contract when he turns 17 years of age on June 29.

Top clubs eyeing Jude Bellingham

The Championship club's midfielder has impressed in the 25 matches he has played so far and attracted interest from top clubs such as Liverpool, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. Birmingham City has been subject to immense pressure to raise funds after having docked 9 points in the 2018-19 season.

The points were docked after the club was found guilty of breaching profit and sustainability rules. Jude Bellingham became the Birmingham City's youngest player when he played the first round Carabao Cup match against Portsmouth at the age of 16 years and 38 days in the month of August.

Read: Marcus Rashford Facing Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines With Double Stress Fracture

Read: Edinson Cavani To Manchester United? Marcus Rashford's Injury Opens Door For PSG Forward

Manchester United keen on signing Krzysztof Piatek

Manchester United have been linked with a host of players in the January transfer window. With the departure of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan, the Red Devils have been looking to sign a striker that fits the bill. According to recent rumours, United are keen on signing AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek.

Manchester United are interested in Krzysztof Piatek. They have contacted AC Milan in the last few weeks and asked them to be kept informed. AC Milan want to sell him for €35M or loan him with an obligation to buy. [@David_Ornstein] — Josh (@ManUnitedMedia) January 21, 2020

According to David Ornstein, Manchester United have contacted AC Milan to sign striker Krzysztof Piatek. It is also believed that AC Milan is keen on negotiating for the player. They would be willing to sell the player for €35 million or loan him out with an obligation to buy. However, Piatek is also being targetted by Tottenham Hotspur who are keen to land the striker in the on-going transfer window.

Krzysztof Piatek first emerged onto the scene when he was playing with Serie A side Genoa. He had then scored 19 goals in 21 appearances. AC Milan soon struck a deal for him and signed him on a five-year deal in January 2019.

Read: Bruno Fernandes Transfer: Manchester United's Bizarre Bonuses For Sporting Star Revealed

Read: Marcus Rashford Would've Scored 40 Goals Every Season Had He Played For City: Richards

(with inputs from agencies)