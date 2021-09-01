Manchester United Shares First Look Of Cristiano Ronaldo In New 2021-22 Jersey; See Pics

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United is now being spoken of as one of the most high-profile transfers in the history of football. After completing the move to Old Trafford, United gave all the fans a first look at the Portuguese superstar in their 2021-22 jersey. While they still have not revealed what jersey number he will be wearing for this season, it must have been a nostalgic sight for all the United fans to see their superstar signing in the Red Devil's jersey again, have look here.

Ronaldo's whirlwind return to United shocked football fans across the world since as recently as Friday, rumours of him joining United's fierce and home rivals Manchester City ran amok. The last time he wore a United jersey was back in April 2009, before he made his record-breaking transfer to Spanish giants Real Madrid. Interestingly, the first time he ever wore the United jersey on the pitch was on August 16, 2003, a little over 18 years to the date and has he resigned for United but this time returning with five Ballon d'Or trophies, five Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cup trophies and seven League titles to name a few. He has managed to rack 1074 appearances in his career so far and netted 783 times while also providing 226 assists, and he will definitely be looking to add to all those statistics.

When will Ronaldo make his debut?

With the international break currently on, the Premier League returns on September 11, with Manchester United playing Newcastle which is also when Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his (second) debut for the club. Speaking to BBC Sport, Manchester United's manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke about how he was hopeful that Ronaldo would play in the next game week, saying:

"I hope he will [face Newcastle on September 11]. We're working to get that done. He's a special boy, or man now, he was a boy when I played with him. Of course we want to get that over the line. Of course the players are excited, some have played with him in their national team. You see the fans - they're excited. That's what he does, he's a special player."

Image Credits: @ManUtd - Twitter)