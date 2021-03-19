Manchester United Signs A Five-year Shirt Sponsorship Deal With TeamViewer

One of the most accomplished football clubs, Manchester United have announced a new shirt deal with global technology company TeamViewer for a term of five years. The deal takes effect at the start of the 2021/22 season. Meanwhile, it has also been learned that the five-year shirt sponsorship deal is worth £235m, and come the next season of the Premier League, TeamViewer’s logo will appear on the front of Man United's shirts.

TeamViewer will thus replace car manufacturers Chevrolet. At the same time, the Germany-based global technology company becomes the sixth main shirt sponsor for the 'Red Devils'. Japanese-based electronic manufacturers Sharp, British telecommunications company Vodafone, American finance and insurance corporation AIG, British professional services firm Aon, and, US-based automobile manufacturers Chevrolet were the club's previous shirt sponsors.

'We are tremendously proud to be establishing this partnership'

“We are tremendously proud to be establishing this partnership with one of the most exciting and dynamic global software companies. The ability to connect and collaborate has never been more important to the world and our community of 1.1billion fans and followers. We are looking forward to working with TeamViewer to bring to life our vision for a partnership built on smarter ways of connecting people and businesses", said Richard Arnold, Managing Director of Manchester United. READ | Haaland Manchester City audition on the cards? Fans speculate as UCL draw released

Manchester United in EPL 2020/21

Coming back to the on-field action, Man U are currently at the second spot in EPL 2020/21 points table with 16 wins from 29 matches and 57 points in their tally. They are way behind their local rivals Manchester City who continue to occupy the 'Numero Uno' spot having registered 22 wins from 30 outings and 71 points in their tally. United will next be seen in action when they lock horns with Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinal at King Power Stadium on Sunday. Their next Premier League fixture is against Brighton at Old Trafford on April 5 and three days later, the Red Devils will be facing Spanish-based football club Granada CF in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal clash at Los Cármenes.