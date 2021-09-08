Manchester United Spills The Beans On Reason Behind Ronaldo's Iconic Goal Celebration

Football goal celebrations come in various forms and shapes, and each player has their own distinct display of delight. Out of the other celebrations, Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous ‘siiii’ celebration is the most sought-after and now Manchester United has finally revealed to fans the reason behind the celebration.

The forward’s procedure to do the iconic celebration comes in proper order: Ronaldo scores and sprints to the corner flag, then leaps into the air in front of the audience, rotating 180 degrees in the process. On landing, he assumes a power posture, spreads out his arms, and yells ‘siiiiiiii’. After Ronaldo jumps and lands, fans usually join him in yelling the word, creating a thunderous sound that echoes around the stadium.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Soccer.com, Cristiano Ronaldo had earlier revealed, “When we would win, everyone would say ‘siiiii’ and so I started to say it. I don’t know why, it was natural. “I was in the USA and we played against Chelsea [in 2013] and I don’t know where this is coming from, the celebration.” The word ‘siiii’ means ‘yes’ in Spanish which defines why he uses it after scoring a goal.

When asked about why he continued the iconic celebration, he said, “I just scored the goal and it just came out. It was just natural, to be honest. Since that, I started to do it more often and I feel like the supporters and the fans see it and they’re like ‘Cristiano, siiiiii’. “I’m like ‘wow! People are reminded of me because of it!’ “So it’s good, and I’ll continue doing it like that.”

Premier League: Ronaldo reunites with Manchester United

Jesse Lingard's goal celebration after scoring for England at Wembley Stadium was on display last Sunday. After his performance at Wembley Stadium, Lingard went ahead and posted photos of himself star-struck by the icon on Instagram. The 28-year-old was seen adoring Ronaldo in one of the photos, while in another, the former Juventus star was seen laying his hands on young Jesse during his initial stay with the Red Devils. The photos were accompanied by a message that read: “Welcome home Cristiano.”

Ronaldo has returned to Old Trafford after a decade. He joined the Red Devils when he was still a teenager and became the first Portuguese player to join the club. After playing from 2003-09, he left the club and joined Real Madrid and later moved to Juventus in 2018 only to rejoin Manchester United. Ronaldo's second debut is likely to come this Saturday when Manchester United faces Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Image credits: AP